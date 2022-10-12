Thomas Rhett Gushes Over Wife Lauren On 10th Wedding Anniversary: ‘Love You More Every Day’

“[Ten] years with my best friend,” Thomas Rhett wrote on Oct. 12, commemorating a decade of marriage to Laura Akins. Thomas, 32, shared a message along with a montage of his and Lauren’s best moments, from their wedding day to the days when they first started a family. Thomas reflected on the past decade with Lauren, 32, and said that he “legit don’t know sometimes if you are a real person or an Angel. I could not a dreamed up a better life if I tried. [Ten] years and 4 kids later, I love you more every single day. I love you so much! Happy anniversary babe.”

“We’ve known each other since we were in the first grade,” Thomas told Taste of Country in 2012, a month before he and Lauren tied the knot “We dated once when we were 15, and it didn’t work out. We dated for like six months. We remained best friends even after we broke up. We both dated other people for like five years. When I heard that she had ended her other relationship — this was last spring — I moved in for the kill. We kissed, and that was it. We dated for probably six months, and we got engaged last December, around Christmas time.”

The tenth anniversary comes weeks before Thomas and Lauren’s youngest daughter, Lillie Carolina Akins, has her first birthday party. The couple welcomed the child on Nov. 15, 2021. “Our little miss Lillie Carolina Akins was born … and our family couldn’t be more over the moon about our littlest joy,” wrote Lauren in a post featuring a photo of their newborn. The couple also share daughters Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 5, and 2-year-old Lennon Love.

In this decade of marriage, Thomas has become a “girl dad” four times over. The couple adopted the Uganda-born Willa in 207. “The second I touched her, it was, like, electric. I was like, oh my word, this little girl has just taken my heart,” Lauren said in a 2020 interview. “I was like, honey, we gotta find her a forever home. I know that’s why I’m here — to get this girl to her home.” The couple welcomed their three biological daughters in 2017, 2020, and 2021, respectively.

“I feel like I’ve got the ropes down as to what that looks like, being a dad to a girl,” Rhett said to PEOPLE in June 2021. “So when I found out we were having a fourth, I was like, well, we’ve already got the clothes, I know how to do this, this is just round four of it. My girls are my whole world and there truly is nothing more special than being a dad of beautiful little girls and something that I take a lot of pride in.”