Thomas Rhett’s Kids Willa Gray, 4, & Ada James, 2, Make Adorable Red Carpet Debut At CMA Awards

CUTENESS ALERT! Thomas Rhett had THREE special dates to the CMA Awards — his wife, Lauren Akins, and their adorable daughters, Willa and Ada, who walked the red carpet with their proud parents for the very first time.

The 2019 Country Music Association Awards were a family affair for Thomas Rhett. The country singer had his whole brood on-hand for the high-profile award show, as his daughters, Willa Gray, 4, and Ada James, 2, walked their very first red carpet with Thomas and his wife, Lauren Akins. The family looked so cute as they posed for photos together. Willa wore a gold party dress, while Ada was too cute in her sequined black dress. Could these girls be any more adorable!?

Thomas certainly has his hands full as the only guy in a house full of girls, and he’s only going to get outnumbered even further when Lauren gives birth to the couple’s third child in 2020 — it’s another girl! Lauren’s baby bump was on full display during the CMA Awards, as she showed it off in her floral dress, which she paired with a bold pop of lipstick and her hair in loose waves.. The couple confirmed Lauren’s pregnancy in July, while also posting videos from the gender reveal.

Starting a family has certainly been a whirlwind experience for the Akins’. At the end of 2016, they found out that Lauren was pregnant with Ada just weeks after they made the decision to adopt Willa from Uganda. TR and Lauren brought Willa home in May 2017, and Ada was born just two months after that!

Having the whole family together at the CMA Awards is such a special moment for Thomas, as he’s nominated for two of the biggest awards of the night at the show — Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. He’s also performing his track, “Remember You Young,” which references Lauren AND the girls, at the show. What a night!