Kendall Jenner Rocks Bikini Top, Baggy Pants, & More In New ‘POP Magazine’ Photos

Kendall Jenner, 26, looked confident and incredible in her latest modeling photos. The beauty posed for a photoshoot with Pop Magazine and donned a black bikini top under a tan and black leather vest and baggy graphic pants for one photo and what appeared to be a raw meat dress in another. She had her hair down in both eye-catching snapshots as she hung out outside under a blue sky.

She added a black baseball cap and black cowboy stye boots with the dress in the second photo and was on what looked like a golf course as she was surrounded by animal statues and held a golf club in one hand. The first photo had her sitting on top of a yellow and red structure as palm trees hovered above her. “Sunny weekend mood 🌞‘Golf ‘n’ Stuff’!” the caption for the photos, which were posted to Instagram, read.

It didn’t take long for Kendall’s admirers to take to the comments section to share compliments. “Mi amor Kendall,” one follower wrote while another left multiple heart emojis. Another shared that they loved her boots and some left fire and heart-eyed emojis to signify how great she looked. Kendall also shared a series of photos of herself in other outfits from the shoot, on her own Instagram.

Kendall’s latest gorgeous photos come after she made headlines for admitting she felt “extremely overworked” in her 20s. “The things that I accomplished, even my job, at one point when I was younger, I decided I wanted to be a model. I didn’t stop until I was 24, then I was like, ‘Okay I think I need to take it back a notch,’” she said on an episode of On Purpose.

“The core five years of it where I was extremely overworked, not my happiest – not because I wasn’t doing what I loved – but just because I was overwhelmed and I felt like I was saying yes to everything because I felt really really grateful and really honored to be in the position that I was in,” she added. “So I was always saying yes and it took a lot out of me to the point where I just wasn’t happy anymore and so I had to set those boundaries for myself when I was about 23/24.”