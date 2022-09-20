Kendall Jenner Stuns In Sheer Crop Top & Short White Mini Skirt For Dinner In NYC: Photos

Kendall Jenner looked fabulous in a sheer crop top & a tiny white mini skirt while out in NYC with her friend Fai Khadra.

By:
September 20, 2022 4:12PM EDT
kendall jenner
View gallery
Kendall Jenner is red hot in NYC. 01 Jun 2019 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA434231_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner seen leaving her hotel with Fai Khadra. 19 Sep 2022 Pictured: Kendall Jenner and Fai Khadra. Photo credit: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA899419_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kendall Jenner is seen leaving SOHO House and drives over to NOBU for dinner with Justine Skye in Malibu Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5322149 270622 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Kendall Jenner has been taking New York City by storm these past few weeks and her latest outfit while out to dinner with Fai Khadra on Sept. 19, was one of our favorites. The 26-year-old looked chic in a sheer white crop top with a white mini skirt that put her long, toned legs on full display.

kendall jenner
Kendall Jenner rocked a sheer white crop top with a super short white mini skirt & black leather boots while out to eat in NYC with Fai Khadra on Sept. 19. (Eric Kowalsky / MEGA)

Kendall’s short-sleeve white mesh top was completely see-through, revealing a plunging nude bra underneath. Kendall’s T-shirt was covered in black script writing, red lips, and a picture of a woman in the corner. Her tiny waist was on display and she styled the top with a low-rise white mini skirt. The skirt was extremely short and had a thick white belt around the waist.

Kendall accessorized her look with a pair of knee-high black leather boots, a white leather purse, tiny hoop earrings, and a slicked back, half-up half-down hairstyle. A glossy nude lip, a smokey eye, and blush completed her sexy look for the evening.

Kendall’s outfits this week have been fabulous and just yesterday she wore a Schiaparelli Fall 2021 ensemble featuring a black strapless top with metallic gold swirls on her breasts. She styled the top with chunky gold Bottega Veneta Teardrop Earrings and gorgeous glam.

Another one of our favorite recent looks was her skintight gray Prada mini dress which featured black leather spaghetti straps and a low-cut scoop neckline. The dress cinched in her tiny waist and she accessorized with a pair of mid-calf Gucci Knee High Horse-bit Boots, see-through black rectangular sunglasses, and a Gucci Abbey Shoulder Bag.

More From Our Partners

ad