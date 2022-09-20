Kendall Jenner Stuns In Sheer Crop Top & Short White Mini Skirt For Dinner In NYC: Photos

Kendall Jenner has been taking New York City by storm these past few weeks and her latest outfit while out to dinner with Fai Khadra on Sept. 19, was one of our favorites. The 26-year-old looked chic in a sheer white crop top with a white mini skirt that put her long, toned legs on full display.

Kendall’s short-sleeve white mesh top was completely see-through, revealing a plunging nude bra underneath. Kendall’s T-shirt was covered in black script writing, red lips, and a picture of a woman in the corner. Her tiny waist was on display and she styled the top with a low-rise white mini skirt. The skirt was extremely short and had a thick white belt around the waist.

Kendall accessorized her look with a pair of knee-high black leather boots, a white leather purse, tiny hoop earrings, and a slicked back, half-up half-down hairstyle. A glossy nude lip, a smokey eye, and blush completed her sexy look for the evening.

Kendall’s outfits this week have been fabulous and just yesterday she wore a Schiaparelli Fall 2021 ensemble featuring a black strapless top with metallic gold swirls on her breasts. She styled the top with chunky gold Bottega Veneta Teardrop Earrings and gorgeous glam.

Another one of our favorite recent looks was her skintight gray Prada mini dress which featured black leather spaghetti straps and a low-cut scoop neckline. The dress cinched in her tiny waist and she accessorized with a pair of mid-calf Gucci Knee High Horse-bit Boots, see-through black rectangular sunglasses, and a Gucci Abbey Shoulder Bag.