Pregnant Bethati Prinsloo & Adam Levine Bond With Kids Dusty, 6, & Gio, 4, After Flirting Scandal

Adam Levine and his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo put on a show of solidarity in the face of adversity when they enjoyed a family day of bonding following his recent flirting scandal. The Maroon 5 singer and the Victoria’s Secret model were spotted treating their two daughters Dusty, six, and Gio, four, to a bike ride to the beach in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 8).

Adam rocked a tank top as he traveled on his bike with the kids sitting in the front of it, while Behati showed off her baby bump by keeping her shirt rolled up above her cut off denim shorts. After they arrived to the coast, Adam and Behati got cozy in the sand, wrapping their bodies together as they kept an eye on Dusty and Gio.

In September, Adam was first accused of sending flirty DM’s to model Sumner Stroh — along with four other women — who shared their text conversations on social media. In a public apology, Adam admitted to using “poor judgement” and claimed he did not have an affair. “Nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” he added.

However, just as the scandal seemed to be blowing over, Saturday Night Live brought it back in the spotlight on their season premiere, skewering the “Harder to Breathe” hitmaker in a hilarious sketch about sending “normal” DMs. While the bit got huge laughs in Studio 8H, it didn’t exactly go over well with Adam, according to a source that spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

“He feels the same about this that he does about the other memes and jokes that have been going around about it,” the insider said. “He does not think it is funny and he thinks that it is disrespectful to Behati. He is unimpressed and, of course, he is still embarrassed. He just wants this to all blow over and wants his fans to just focus on his music, not his personal life.”

A second source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Adam is also doing damage control in his home, making sure Behati is feels safe and supported during her pregnancy. “The last thing that he ever wants is for her to be stressed out during her pregnancy and he feels so awful that this is happening,” the insider said. “Adam knows how close he came to losing everything and he is so incredibly thankful that she has not run away from him over this. He loves Behati and his kids so much. He just wants this to all be behind them.”