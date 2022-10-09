Pregnant Bethati Prinsloo & Adam Levine Bond With Kids Dusty, 6, & Gio, 4, After Flirting Scandal

Adam and Behati looked loved up as they enjoyed a bike ride to the beach with their adorable daughters for a fun family day together.

October 9, 2022 11:17AM EDT
Adam Levine, right, and Behati Prinsloo arrive at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles 87th Academy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Feb 2015
Santa Barbara, CA - Adam Levine and his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo look happy together amid the cheating scandal while out as a family in Santa Barbara. Pictured: Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo BACKGRID USA 21 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo seen running errands this morning in Montecito. The Maroon 5 singer has recently been accused of cheating, but he has only said that he "crossed a line" in direct messages. Pictured: Adam Levine,Behati Prinsloo Ref: SPL5487645 210922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Adam Levine and his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo put on a show of solidarity in the face of adversity when they enjoyed a family day of bonding following his recent flirting scandal. The Maroon 5 singer and the Victoria’s Secret model were spotted treating their two daughters Dusty, six, and Gio, four, to a bike ride to the beach in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 8).

Adam Levine, his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo and their two daughters, Dusty and Gio, bike ride in LA in October 2022. (BACKGRID)

Adam rocked a tank top as he traveled on his bike with the kids sitting in the front of it, while Behati showed off her baby bump by keeping her shirt rolled up above her cut off denim shorts. After they arrived to the coast, Adam and Behati got cozy in the sand, wrapping their bodies together as they kept an eye on Dusty and Gio.

In September, Adam was first accused of sending flirty DM’s to model Sumner Stroh — along with four other women — who shared their text conversations on social media. In a public apology, Adam admitted to using “poor judgement” and claimed he did not have an affair. “Nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” he added.

However, just as the scandal seemed to be blowing over, Saturday Night Live brought it back in the spotlight on their season premiere, skewering the “Harder to Breathe” hitmaker in a hilarious sketch about sending “normal” DMs. While the bit got huge laughs in Studio 8H, it didn’t exactly go over well with Adam, according to a source that spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

“He feels the same about this that he does about the other memes and jokes that have been going around about it,” the insider said. “He does not think it is funny and he thinks that it is disrespectful to Behati. He is unimpressed and, of course, he is still embarrassed. He just wants this to all blow over and wants his fans to just focus on his music, not his personal life.”

A second source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Adam is also doing damage control in his home, making sure Behati is feels safe and supported during her pregnancy. “The last thing that he ever wants is for her to be stressed out during her pregnancy and he feels so awful that this is happening,” the insider said. “Adam knows how close he came to losing everything and he is so incredibly thankful that she has not run away from him over this. He loves Behati and his kids so much. He just wants this to all be behind them.”

