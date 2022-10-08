Willow Smith Wears Denim Vest With Nothing Underneath As She Twins With BF De’Wayne Johnson Before ‘SNL’

Willow Smith slightly covered her chest with the fashionable top as she walked beside her hunky beau during a stroll in New York City.

By:
October 8, 2022 12:30PM EDT
Image Credit: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Willow Smith, 21, looked incredible during her latest outing. The daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith was photographed walking around New York City, NY with her boyfriend De’Wayne Johnson while wearing a sexy and fashionable outfit. It included a long denim vest that had only the top button buttoned, showing she had nothing on underneath it, and matching denim jeans with black and white platform sneakers.

Willow Smith, De'Wayne Johnson
Willow and De’Wayne during their latest NYC outing. (BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)

De’Wayne matched his girlfriend in his own denim outfit. It included a black jacket, ripped denim jeans, and similar black and white sneakers. She also wore red shaded sunglasses, earrings, and a necklace as he walked with his hands in his pockets some of the time.

Willow Smith
Willow added a jacket and hat to her look at one point. (BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)

The lovebirds were spotted leaving Jay-Z‘s management company, Roc Nation, before later stopping at NBC studios in Manhattan. Willow, who recently released her album Coping Mechanism, added a blue hat and black jacket to her look at one point and made silly faces to nearby cameras, looking comfortable and happy. She also showed off one large thick hoop earring on one ear and a stud on the other.

Willow and De’Wayne’s NYC outing happened just one day before Willow is set to take the stage on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 8. The show will be hosted by actor Brendan Gleeson, who has never appeared on the sketch comedy series before. She will be promoting her new album and singing at least one tune from the new release.

Before this week, Willow made headlines for appearing on SNL shortly after her dad Will made headlines for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Although there were jokes included about the shocking moment on the show, the singer stayed “focused” on her appearance.

“Willow Smith was completely focused on her performance with Camila Cabello and not worried whatsoever about if the show was going to make fun of her Dad or family over the Oscar incident,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the time. “They made fun of it the week before so if she was really upset, she would have never showed up in the first place. It was important to share the stage with Camila because she loves the song and she really feels they killed it. She is so happy eyeballs were put on the performance and that they rocked it, it was a very special and fun moment.”

