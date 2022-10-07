Bella Hadid ‘So Proud’ Of Sister Gigi For Standing Up To Kanye West: She’s ‘Fully Behind Her’ (Exclusive)

Bella Hadid, 25, is swelling with pride for her supermodel sister Gigi Hadid, 27, after the stunning mom of one slammed Kanye West, 44, for attacking Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after she spoke out about his “White Lives Matter” shirts at his Paris Fashion Week show. “Bella is so proud of her sister for standing up for Gabriella and speaking out against Kanye,” a Hadid family source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“She loves that Gigi had the courage to say what so many people were thinking. Her bravery got the ball rolling and encouraged other people to speak up too. Even if Gigi wasn’t her sister Bella would still admire her. The whole family is very proud of Gigi and how fearless she is. It does concern them, because they don’t want her to be dealing with social media attacks of her own, but she’s very clear that she’s not afraid and not backing down and they’re fully behind her.”

We’re reasonably sure Gigi is proud of herself, as well. “Gigi had zero regrets about speaking out against Kanye and telling him exactly what she thinks of him and his antics,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY earlier this week in separate comments. “It’s not a situation she was going to sit by and not say anything. Gigi has total respect for Gabriella and she thinks Kanye was completely disrespectful for lashing out against her.”

The source continued, saying that it was beyond Gigi’s comprehension that the rapper would sink to criticizing Gabriella’s style, as well. “Gigi doesn’t understand how Kanye can’t comprehend what Gabriella was saying about what he displayed on that runway. And to take that even further and make fun of her style is juvenile and heinous,” the pal added. “Gabriella spoke out against what she thought was out of line and Gigi supports her in every way.”

Taking to the comments section on the post attacking Vogue‘s Gabriella, Gigi eviscerated Kanye on October 4th as the incendiary “White Lives Matter” shirts continued to cause controversy. “You wish you had half her intellect,” Gigi wrote via Instagram comments thread. “You have no idea haha…If there’s actually a point to any of your sh** she might be the only person that could save u. As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”

Gabriella had previously taken to Instagram stories after viewing Kanye’s fashion show to call the stunt “indefensible behavior.” Kanye then posted a pic of her to his own Instagram, writing, “This is not a fashion person” and mocking her choice of shoes.