Christian Bale’s Wife Sibi Blažić: Everything To Know About Their 22-Year Marriage

Christian Bale, 48, never planned on getting married. That was until the Amsterdam star met his wife Sibi Blažić, 52. “Everyone was divorced in my family so I didn’t have very healthy ideas about marriage,” he recalled to the Sydney Morning Herald in July 2012. “Then I met Sibi and suddenly it seemed a fantastic idea.” Now, as he explodes back onto the scene with the star-studded period mystery film alongside Robert DeNiro and Margot Robbie, among others, many are wondering what his personal life behind the scenes is really like. By all accounts, it’s been an ideal relationship for over two decades.

Christian and Sibi eloped in Las Vegas in January 2000, and have since expanded their family of two into a family of four, welcoming two children together: Emmeline Bale in 2005 and Joseph Bale in 2014. So, who is the woman who swept the actor off his feet and changed his view on marriage? Scroll on to learn all there is to know about Sibi and her sweet marriage to Christian.

Sibi Is A Woman Of Many Talents

While Christian keeps his private life under wraps, he has opened up about his life with Sibi, who is of Serbian descent but was born in Chicago, a handful of times. In his interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, the Batman actor revealed he met Sibi when she was acting as Stranger Things star Winona Ryder‘s assistant. At the time, Winona and Christian were working on 1994’s Little Women.

Sibi’s resume doesn’t stop there. She has also modeled and even worked as a stuntwoman in 2019’s Ford v Ferrari and 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, according to her IMDb page. “My wife was a stunt driver, she was chasing me through the city in Batman,” Christian gushed to the Wall Street Journal in 2014. “She was driving one of the cop cars. She can do 180s and stunts and all that. She terrifies me. My wife terrifies me.”

Sibi Gives Christian Her Unwavering Support

In 2011, Christian won a Critics’ Choice Movie Award in the Best Supporting Actor category for his work in The Fighter. After accepting the trophy, he praised his wife and credited her with helping him succeed. “I get choked up about that stuff. It’s everything because I truly believe you can’t celebrate [success] without having your partner with you,” he said backstage at the show, per People. “Making movies takes so much time,” he explained. “It’s not just the time when you’re filming. The character is born long before the first day of shooting and so [my wife] had to be married to so many different characters over our marriage. I know that it truly would be impossible to do it without her.”

Sibi is so dedicated that she often visits Christian on location while he’s filming. “My wife and daughter come with me on location. It’s the most ideal mix,” he revealed to Parade in a 2008 interview (via People). “These wonderful distractions actually make me better at what I do.”

Sibi Is The “Most Strong Woman”

Christian got emotional when explaining how incredible of a person — not just a wife — Sibi is in a 2017 interview with Us Weekly. “[My wife] likes to be very private. And of course, I want to maintain that…but we have a great private life,” he said as Sibi stood by his side. “She’s probably the most strong woman I’ve ever come across in my life. And I—You’re making me all tearful! I’m too much of a softie! I don’t think I am, but then you got me with that!”

While Sibi very rarely speaks to the media, it’s safe to assume she would have similar things to say about her life with Christian!