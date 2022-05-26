Christian Bale & Wife Sibi Enjoy Rare Date Night In Brentwood: Photos

Christian Bale and wife Sandra “Sibi”Blažić spent the night out together in Brentwood, California on Sunday evening, grabbing dinner with some friends. In photos you can see here, the 48-year-old Oscar winner and his lady love picked up their car from the valet after the meal.

More About Christian Bale Robert Pattinson, Christian Bale & More Actors Who Played Batman Through The Years

For their night out on the town, Christian rocked a dark navy shirt paired with blue pants while Sibi wore a black blazer, jeans, and black heels, both looking casual yet stylish for the evening.

Following his date night with Sibi, Christian made his debut as the terrifying villain Gorr the God Butcher in the new Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie also stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman and is out in theaters July 8.

View Related Gallery Chrissy Teigen & John Legend & More Stars On Date Night: Pics Grammy Winner John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen stun as they celebrate his Grammy win. 14 Mar 2021 Pictured: Grammy Winner John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen stun as they celebrate his win. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA739599_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] John Cena Actor & American professional wrestler & his wife Shay Shariatzadeh seen at dinner in Soho, London at Berenjak restaurant. Pictured: John Cena,Shay Shariatzadeh Ref: SPL5311905 200522 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Christian joined the cast for the flick as Gorr while Russell Crowe is also set to make a cameo appearance as Zeus. Matt Damon, Sam Neill, and Luke Hemsworth will reprise their roles as Asgardian actors Loki, Odin, and Thor — where they initially made their first appearances in Thor: Ragnarok. Melissa McCarthy will also appear in Thor: Love & Thunder as an actress playing Hela. Singer Jenny Morris and Simon Russell Beale have been cast in mystery roles.

Tessa Thompson is coming back as Valkryie, who is now the leader of New Asgard. Other stars from Thor movies reportedly returning for Thor: Love & Thunder include Jaimie Alexander as Sif and Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster. Thor: Love & Thunder will also feature appearances by several Guardians of the Galaxy, including Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, and Vin Diesel as Groot.

Thor: Love & Thunder is a direct sequel to Thor, Thor: The Dark World, and Thor: Ragnarok. The film will be the sixth film within Phase Four and the 29th film overall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.