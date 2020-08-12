Christian Bale, 46, Has Fun Day With Son Joseph, 5, Bodyboarding At The Beach

See Pics
Christian Bale & his son Joseph
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Christian Bale taking advantage of the great weather while catching some waves with his son Joseph in Malibu. Pictured: Christian Bale, Joseph Bale BACKGRID USA 10 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Bonding at the beach! Christian Bale made a rare public appearance with his son Joseph in Malibu on Monday. The actor and the 5-year-old were spotted bodyboarding in the ocean on a hot, sunny day!


Christian Bale and Joseph Bale enjoyed a fun father-son day at the beach in Malibu, California on August 10. The Academy Award winner, 46, and the adventurous 5-year-old bonded over bodyboarding — as seen in new photos of the pair soaking wet from the ocean water. At one point, they were pictured walking across the sand in search of the best waves to catch.

Christian Bale and his son Joseph bodyboarding in Malibu on August 10, 2020. (Photo credit: SPOT-stoianov / BACKGRID)

Christian and Joseph both sported wet, shaggy hair. Though, the actor’s brunette locks are much darker than his son’s brownish blonde hair. Christian opted for dark board shorts and a long sleeve swim shirt, while his son wore a blue and green wetsuit. They carried colorful bodyboard; Christian’s board was covered in blue and pink cool designs and Hawaiian flowers. Joseph’s white board, which appeared to be tinted from the ocean floor, had a red designs on it.

The Vice star and his young son love hitting the beach together. Just last month, Christian and Joseph were spotted bodyboarding at the beach in Malibu on July 20. During the outing, Christian proudly watched on as his son caught some waves in the ocean.

Christian Bale and his son Joseph chatting on the beach in Malibu on August 10, 2020. (Photo credit: SPOT-stoianov / BACKGRID)

Christian shares Joseph, along with daughter Emmeline, 15, with stunt performer Sibi Blažić, 50. The couple have been married since 2000. The actor is currently preparing for a role in a new film from famed director, David O’ Russell. The two previously worked together on O’Russell’s 2019 film, The Fighter.