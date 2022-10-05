‘Mean Girls’ Star Jonathan Bennett Gets Mammogram For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett, 41, took to Instagram to share that he received a mammogram for Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Oct. 4. In the video, he took viewers through the step-by-step process of getting the screening done. He captioned the post, “October is #breastcancerawarenessmonth and I’m showing you what getting a mammogram looks like for me. After my husband [Jaymes Vaughan] had a scare a few years ago and with cancer running in both of our families screenings are important to us.”

The Ohio native also went on to add that he teamed up with Wicked Good Cupcakes and the Ellie Fund (a breast cancer non-profit organization) to raise proceeds for the charity. “I’ve teamed up with @wkdgoodcupcakes to help raise money for @elliefund which provides essential services for breast cancer patient [sic]. For each limited-edition Vanilla Sprinkle cupcake jar sold this month Wicked Good Cupcakes will donate $1 to the Ellie Fund. Get yours at http://www.wickedgoodcupcakes.com,” Jonathan added.

Many of the star’s celebrity friends took to the comments section of the post to thank him for raising awareness on the matter. Sabrina The Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart, 46, was one of the pal’s to chime in. She wrote, “Amazing! Thanks for posting this for us ladies who don’t like to go topless on insta and the millions that have been told it’s painful. Also ….. CUPCAKES!” Journalist and TV personality, Katie Couric, 65, also praised him for the post commenting, “Go @jonathandbennett!!”

And RHOA star Kandi Burruss, 46, noted the rarity of seeing a male receiving a mammogram. “That’s awesome! I’ve never seen a male breast exam,” she penned. While it is rare for male stars to post themselves getting a mammogram, the American Cancer Society, actually suggests that the scans are easier to do in men rather than women. “Mammography is often more accurate in men than women, since men do not have dense breasts or other common breast changes that might interfere with the test,” the organization’s website states.

Jaymes, who Jonathan shared had a cancer scare, is his husband of almost seven months. The adorable couple got married in Mexico on March 19 in front of 104 of their closest friends and family. When they got married, Jaymes told PEOPLE, that their wedding was bigger than just the two of them. “When you’re part of the LGBTQ+ fam, not everything in the wedding space is for you yet,” he said in March. “The whole purpose of our wedding is to come together and join the two of us together, join our families together and start a new family.” Jonathan then added that the event was for the entire LGBT community. “And all that, as we were going through this process, we realized that our wedding is also more than just about us,” he shared. “It’s about the entire community.”