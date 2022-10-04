Tia Mowry Files For Divorce From Husband Cory Hardrict After 14 Years Or Marriage

It’s over! Tia Mowry, 44, officially filed for divorce from Cory Hardrict, 42, on Oct. 4, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The Sister, Sister star cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, she also took to Instagram that day to address the shocking news. She captioned a sweet black and white photo of them, “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

“These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives,” she concluded. Many of Tia’s friends and fans took to the comments section to share their support, including her sister, Tamera Mowry, 44. She wrote, “love you!”, along with four red heart emojis. Actress Natasha Marc also chimed in with four prayer hand emojis.

Cory, who Tia married in 2008, has not made a social media statement as of this writing. However, he did repost a cryptic message that read, “Acting off of emotions will cost you every time.” And on Oct. 3, just one day before the news of the divorce broke, the actor shared a photo to promote his new show, All American: Homecoming. Things between Tia and Cory also seem to be amicable given the fact that she commented on his post with a flexed arm emoji.

Although his post was not regarding their split, many of Cory’s 960K followers took to the comments section to show their support as well. One user wrote, “Please work it out!”, while another said, “So so sorry about what’s going on with you and your wife !” Cory has not issued a statement at this time.

On April 20, Cory used the same photo that Tia posted to announce the divorce, to commemorate their 22 years together and 14 years of marriage. He captioned the sweet image, “Happy Anniversary my dear 22 yrs down 14yrs married Love you for eternity 4/20…” The photo has now been flooded with comments regarding their divorce, including one fan who wrote, “Yall breaking up is heartbreaking!”

The Twitches actress and Cory share two children together including Cree Hardrict, 11, and Cairo Hardrict, 4. Their son, Cree, was born on June 28, 2011, about three years into their marriage. And on May 5, 2018, the duo welcomed their second child, Cairo, 10 years into their marriage. And just this summer, things seemed to be going well for the family, as Tia shared an adorable video of their trip to Europe on July 12. She captioned the clip of her and Cory holding hands, “Mom & Dad take on Europe! I love traveling the world with you, @coryhardrict.” But clearly, by autumn, the couple’s long-lasting love had fizzled out.