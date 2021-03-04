Interview

Tia Mowry Defends Decision To Schedule Sex With Husband After Trolls Say It’s A Bad Sign

Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict
MEGA
Tia Mowry-Hardrict 'Jumanji: The Next Level' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Dec 2019
Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Cory Hardrict, and their children Cree Hardrict and Cairo Tiahna Hardrict at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Jumanji: The Next Level' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict grab their food to go after attending a house party in Los Angeles. 08 Dec 2019
2016 Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric Aids Foundation "A Time For Heroes" Family Festival with Tia Mowry and family.
Remember when Tia Mowry first revealed she schedules sex with husband Cory Hardrict? — After reading comments from critics that doubted her marriage, Tia revealed why the couple’s unique sex life actually helps their relationship.

What’s that old saying?… Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it! — Tia Mowry appeared on The Wendy Williams Show for a virtual interview on March 4, where the outspoken host questioned her about previous comments she made about sex with husband Cory Hardrict. “So you and Cory schedule sex?”, Wendy asked, to which the actress, 42, confirmed, “Yes!” Though, the latter confession is no secret to fans who follow Tia.

Last October, the Sister Sister alum revealed that she schedules “sex dates” with her husband because of how hectic things can get with work and raising their two kids:  daughter Cairo Tiahna, 2, and son Cree Taylor, 9. Following the intimate admission, Tia told Wendy that she read negative comments from critics who doubted her marriage.

Cory Hardrict & Tia Mowry at the 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon, held at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California on February 6, 2020. (Photo credit: MEGA)

“I had said that long ago, and it kind of went viral. I saw some comments and some people are like, ‘Oh, there must be trouble in paradise because they have to schedule their sex lives. But, it’s actually the opposite,” Tia said, explaining, “It means that you actually care, right? It is marriage, it takes work, especially when you both have great careers, we’re grateful for that. We’re busy with two kids,” she continued. “If I’m being honest, things can get in the way, but we value our marriage and we want to make sure our marriage is hot and spicy.”

Tia, who tied the knot with Cory in 2008, noted that the couple has been married for 22 years, “and that’s one way how we do it. I’m not the only one scheduling, Cory is as well,” she said, adding, “It’s fun!”

Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict take their kids, son Cree and daughter Cairo, and to the world premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level in Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA on December 9, 2019. (Photo credit: MEGA)

During the same interview, Tia also explained to Wendy why fans haven’t gotten a Sister, Sister revival or reboot — something that’s been talked about for years, especially since Netflix recently began airing old episodes of the hit ’90s sitcom.

“I’m going to have to put a pin in it. Nothing has happened and it’s very frustrating and it makes me very sad,” she said. Tia went on to explain that her and her twin sister Tamera [Mowry-Housley] “can’t make the show” because “we don’t own the rights to it.” — “So that’s one of the main reasons it hasn’t happened. But, what was so interesting was, when we were pitching it, some outlets were like, ‘that’s not gonna work, it’s not that popular,'” she recalled, noting, “It just came out on Netflix and it was a number one show, so obviously people want to see it.”