Cory Hardrict: 5 Things To Know About Tia Mowry’s Ex After She Files For Divorce

Tia Mowry, 44, and Cory Hardrict, 42, split after 14 years together. The actress and actor made headlines on Oct. 4 when it was revealed that the former filed for divorce, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. She cited the reason for the filing as “irreconcilable differences” and took to Instagram to address the situation. “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote in a caption of a black and white photo of the two of them.

“These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” she continued. “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Find out more about Cory and his history with Tia below.

Cory’s an actor who has appeared in several television show and films.

Some of the most popular include Never Been Kissed, Crazy/Beautiful, The Oath, He’s Just Not That Into You, Brotherly Love, and The Outpost. He also appeared as a guest star on an episode of Tia’s sitcom, Sister, Sister back in 1996. His acting career started in the 1990s.

He and Tia have two children together.

The former couple, who were married in 2008, welcomed son Cree Taylor in June 2011 and daughter Cairo Tiahna in May 2018. Both Tia and Cory have often shared adorable snapshots of their family on social media over the years and seem to have a very close bond with both of their kids.

Cory met Tia on the set of a movie they worked on together.

“I met my husband Cory on the set of a movie we were both filming called Hollywood Horror in 1999. It was the last year of Sister, Sister and I had decided to embark on my first feature film. I wasn’t really focused on boys at the time, since I was in my early 20s, juggling my career and going to school — however, while Cory and I were filming, he took a liking to me rather quickly,” Tia told PEOPLE in 2020.

Cory also commented on their meeting and eventual romance, in an interview with Essence magazine. He explained that although his future wife-to-be had a successful acting career at the time, he was still working odd jobs to get by financially. “I had odd jobs. I worked at K-Mart, graveyard shift, security,” he said in the interview. “That’s when I was just grinding man. I met my wife during them days. She was with me. She was just coming out of Sister, Sister, but they had everything man and I didn’t have anything. I had a studio apartment, sleeping in the corner, no furniture for almost two years.”

He also mentioned how their relationship actually started. “I was waiting on a bus stop — after I shot my first film. Her sister and her drove by, they saw me waiting and asked to give me a ride,” he said. “I was embarrassed. I was downtown. They gave me a ride and we were friends ever since. They took me to Inglewood, so that’s how that relationship started.”

He founded a production company.

In Jan. 2022, it was announced that Cory was set to produce his first film, Conmen, under his Hardcor Films production company. “Hardcor Films had been a mission of mine for many years,” he told Deadline at the time. “I am excited to take the next step in my career, and I am blessed to collaborate with like-minded partners who want to make a cultural difference. The change will not come if we wait for someone else to give it to us.”