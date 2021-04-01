‘Sister, Sister’ Cast Then & Now: See Tia & Tamera Mowry & More After 27 Years

‘Sister, Sister’ was one of the most beloved sitcoms of the 1990s. The show gave us Tia and Tamera Mowry, and we are forever grateful for that. See the cast then and now.

For ’90s kids, it was all about Sister, Sister. Tia and Tamera Mowry starred as twin sisters who find each other after getting adopted when they were born. Over the course of 6 seasons, the show made us laugh, cry, and so much more.

The sitcom premiered on April 1, 1994, so it’s been a whole 27 years since the show first aired. The Mowry twins are all grown up now, as is fan-fave Marques Houston. Take a look at the Sister, Sister cast then and now.

Tia & Tamera Mowry

Tia and Tamera Mowry, both 42, starred as Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell on the sitcom Sister, Sister. After the show’s end in 1999, the twins continued to star in films together. They starred in Seventeen Again, Twitches and Twitches Too. They went on to have their own reality series, Tia & Tamera, from 2011 to 2013.

They’ve also had separate projects over the years. Tia played Melanie on The Game from 2006 to 2015 and Stephanie Phillips on Instant Mom from 2013 to 2015. She currently stars as Cocoa on the Netflix series Family Reunion. Her solo film roles include The Hot Chick, Baggage Claim, and several TV movies. From 2013 to 2020, Tamera was a co-host of The Real. She is now a “family member” on the Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family.

Tia married actor Cory Hardrict in 2008. They have two kids together. Tamera married Fox News correspondent Adam Housley in 2011. They have two kids.

Marques Houston

Marques Houston, 39, starred as Roger Evans, Tia and Tamera’s neighbor on Sister, Sister. During Sister, Sister’s run, Marques was also a member of the R&B group Immature/IMx. He was with the group from 1990 to 2001. He went solo in 2003. Marques notably starred in the film You Got Served in 2004.

His subsequent roles include the film Fat Albert, the TV series Cuts, the film Somebody Help Me, and more. He starred in and produced the UrbanfixTV series Howard High. Since going solo, Marques has released 6 studio albums. The actor/singer married Miya Dickey in Aug. 2020.

Jackée Harry

Jackée Harry, 64, played Lisa Landry, Tia’s adoptive mother on Sister, Sister. After Sister, Sister, Jackée had notable recurring roles on Everybody Hates Chris, Let’s Stay Together, and Girl Meets World. She starred on The First Family and Tyler Perry’s The Paynes. Jackée has also been in a number of TV movies over the years. In 2020, the actress revealed that she joined the cast of Days of Our Lives. She plays Paulina Price on the NBC soap opera.

Tim Reid

Tim Reid, 76, starred as Ray Campbell, Tamera’s adoptive father. In the years since Sister, Sister, Tim has appeared on That ’70s Show, Treme, Greenleaf, Me, Myself & I, and more. His latest roles include a string of holiday movies such as Check Inn To Christmas, Baking Christmas, and A Welcome Home Christmas.