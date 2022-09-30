Eva Longoria Slays In Pink Bra Top & Matching Suit For BFF Victoria Beckham’s PFW Show

Kylie Jenner isn’t the only one slaying at Paris Fashion Week. Eva Longoria looked gorgeous as she supported Victoria Beckham‘s first-ever Paris Fashion Week show on Sept. 30. The 47-year-old Desperate Housewives alum turned heads in a bright pink pantsuit that featured high-waisted flare trousers and a matching blazer. She left the blazer open to reveal her toned abs and a bubblegum pink triangle bra top. Her gorgeous ensemble was designed by Victoria herself.

Eva styled her hair in a voluminous ponytail and accessorized the vibrant look with gold chain bracelets and necklaces, black shades, and an oversized black clutch. She completed the fun look with sparkling silver pumps. “Arriving at Paris Fashion Week,” she captioned stunning snapshots of the look she shared on her Instagram.

Eva was also spotted in a sexy silk slip dress that featured a lace cutout underneath her chest and lace trim at the top and bottom of the dress. She matched it with the same black purse from her previous outfit but added black open-toe heels and a cropped black blazer. She not only looked fantastic, but she looked thrilled to step out in Paris and waved at cameras as she walked through the city streets.

Eva was not the only one to support Victoria, 48, at her debut Paris Fashion Week show. Her husband of over 20 years, David Beckham, 47, was pictured leaving the La Reserve Hotel hand in hand with their youngest child, 11-year-old Harper, to support the former Spice Girl. Their middle children, sons Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17, followed behind. David and Victoria’s eldest child, Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 27, were not photographed and it is unclear if they will attend. Their possible absence from the show comes as rumors that Victoria and the actress can’t stand each other swirl even though they have denied any rift in the past.

Victoria was lucky enough to see her family backstage before her big debut. She posted a video on her Instagram that included Romeo, Cruz, Cruz’s girlfriend Tana Holding, David, and Harper and said, “So just finishing off show detail … look who I run into!” During the special moment, Victoria donned a black svelte midi dress from her collection and had her hair in a fun bun.

The designer said she was looking forward to her first-ever Paris Fashion Week show. “It’s always been a dream of mine to show in Paris,” she told WWD ahead of her big night. “And it’s the right time. It’s a strong brand moment, and I’m very, very excited.”