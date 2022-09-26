Queen Elizabeth II Was Reportedly ‘Comforted’ By Her Beloved Corgis ‘In Her Final Hours’

The monarch had her loyal canines at her side during her last moments. The pups also made an appearance at her funeral service last week.

Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved dogs were at her side during her “final hours.” Her Majesty’s Corgis Sandy and Muick were reportedly there to “comfort” the Queen before she passed at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sep. 8, 2022 at the age of 96, per a source at Entertainment Tonight.

“Queen Elizabeth’s beloved corgis were with her in her final hours in her room at Balmoral,” the Buckingham Palace insider revealed, adding they “were there to comfort the queen.”

The Queen also got to spend her final moments with her eldest son, King Charles III, daughter, Princess Anne, and Charles’ wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort. Sadly Prince William and Prince Harry were not able to make it to Balmoral before their grandmother’s death.

The dogs also made an appearance during the Queen’s funeral service on Sep. 19, 2022. The corgis stood by with two uniformed handlers as the Queen’s casket made its way to Windsor Castle.

The corgis meant the world to the Queen, who was given Sandy and Muick by her son Prince Andrew and his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. The Prince is now caring for the royal pooches.

Prince William gave mourners an update about the dogs while greeting mourners outside of Westminster Palace on Saturday, Sep. 17. He told a concerned woman, “I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad,” adding, “They are going to be looked after fine.”

“They are two very friendly corgis so they’ve got a good home,” Prince William noted of four dogs, who were regularly photographed with his grandmother. “They’ll be looked after very well, spoilt rotten I’m sure,” he added.

The Queen’s passing was marked by somber remembrances around the world. Marking his grandmother’s passing, Prince Harry posted a heartfelt tribute to his Archewell Foundation website. There, he celebrated how “Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy.”

