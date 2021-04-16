See Pics

Queen Elizabeth, 94: First Photos Since Death Of Prince Philip, 99, Walking Her Beloved Corgis

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth has been spotted walking her dogs for the first time since the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

Queen Elizabeth II is mourning the loss of her husband Prince Philip, who sadly passed away at the age of 99. She was spotted for the first time since his death, walking her beloved corgis on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where the Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest at St George’s Chapel — see the photos here. Her Majesty drove her green Jaguar X-type through the grounds of the property, and a single guard stood by her as she headed towards Frogmore Gardens, where her grandson Prince Harry is believed to be self-isolating ahead of the April 17 funeral.

The Queen, who was married to Philip for more than seven decades, will officially lay him to rest at a service attended by a select group of family members. The guest list will include just 30 people, amid strict COVID-19 regulations in the U.K. Her son Prince Edward, his wife Sophie and their 17-year-old daughter Lady Louise Windsor were also seen arriving on the grounds of the castle, and looked at floral tributes left for Prince Philip by mourners outside the church.

It comes as The Daily Mail reported the Queen was “bearing up well” ahead of the service. “Final preparations are going on today and she is in control,” a source told the outlet, noting that she will be “confirming her outfit” with her longtime confidante and dresser Angela Kelly. “She is also going to be visited by her hairdresser Ian Carmichael,” the source added.

Philip’s death comes after a long health battle including an unspecified heart condition which recently led to him being hospitalized for two weeks. Queen Elizabeth announced her husband’s death in a statement through Buckingham Palace.

“It is with deep sorrow that her Majesty the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement read. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Palace. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family will join people around the world in mourning his loss.”