Britney Spears Goes Off & Says J.Lo Would ‘Never’ Have Been Treated Like She Was During Conservatorship

Britney Spears, 40, name-dropped Jennifer Lopez, 53, when she slammed her abusive conservatorship on Instagram. “I’d like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down eight hours a day seven days a week … no car, own security of 5 years telling me at my own door I can’t walk outside for 4 months, the singer wrote on Sunday, September 25. Britney added, “No door for privacy…and watched me change naked and shower.”

Britney, who was under a conservatorship led by her father Jamie Spears for 13 years, mentioned J.Lo a second time in her message. “I’d like to see a management team tell Jennifer Lopez to go through what I went through … what the f*** do you think she would do … her family would NEVER allow that,” she said. “Psss…you say do what you want to do now…Really 14 years later after being humiliated…it’s WAY too late for that.”

The “Toxic” singer went on to say that “the truth is a f***ing b*tch,” after making it clear that she doesn’t want to join the entertainment industry after the hardships she’s experienced in her career. Britney ended her message by declaring that she’s “not going to play the victim.”

Britney previously mentioned another fellow superstar, Christina Aguilera, in one of her lengthy social media messages from earlier this month. She was accused of fat shaming Christina, 41, and her dancers, which caused the “Genie in a Bottle” singer to unfollow Brit. Britney later apologized for the comments and called Xtina “inspiring.”

As for her conservatorship, Britney has been openly celebrating her freedom since she was released from the controversial legal mandate in November. The Crossroads actress opened up about the conservatorship in a tell-all voice memo released last month, where she once again called out her father Jamie for “pure abuse.” “And I haven’t even really shared even half of it,” Britney said about the conservatorship in the voice memo. “I think the main thing I do remember when I first started was my dad’s control. He loved to control everything I did,” she also claimed.

Aside from the voice memo, Britney is also expected to release a tell-all memoir about her experiences under the conservatorship. For now, Britney is enjoying freedom with her husband Sam Asghari, who she married in June.