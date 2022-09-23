George & Amal Clooney Hold Hands During Romantic Dinner Date In NYC: Photo

Date night! George and Amal Clooney made a rare public appearance in New York City as they stepped out for date night on Sept. 22.

Image Credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

George Clooney and Amal Clooney got some time away from the kids for a date night in the Big Apple on Sept. 22. The lovebirds were photographed holding hands as they exited a car outside their destination. Amal looked absolutely stunning in a sparkly black mini dress, which she paired with open-toed heels that buckled around her ankle. Her hair was blowing in the September wind as she held tight to her husband’s hand. Meanwhile, George was a bit more casual in jeans and a polo shirt, leading Amal inside.

Although fans once thought George would be a bachelor forever, Amal was the woman to finally sweep him off his feet. George proposed to the lawyer and activist in 2014, and they tied the knot in September of that year. Amal’s pregnancy was revealed in Feb. 2017, and the couple welcomed twins, Alexander and Ella, that June. They have made a point to keep their children out of the public eye, although George often discusses fatherhood in interviews. In 2020, he confirmed that Alexander and Ella are bilingual, speaking both English and Italian, even though neither George or Amal can speak Italian fluently.

George was 56 when his kids were born. In 2021, he admitted that he never thought he’d have children. However, a year into his marriage, everything changed. “We were at a friend’s house and they had a kid there which was loud and obnoxious and I was like ‘holy s***,'” George explained. “We went outside for a walk, and so then she said, ‘We are awfully lucky in life,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, we are lucky we found each other.’ She said, ‘Seems like that luck should be shared with some other folks.'”

When Amal admitted that she wanted to try for babies, George was in. “I have to say, I was very emotional, because I really was convinced that wasn’t my lot in life and I was comfortable with that,” he revealed.

