Amal & George Clooney Enjoy Family Boat Trip With Twins, 5, Near Their Italian Home: Photos

Summering in Italy is always better with family. Just act George Clooney and Amal Clooney, who took a summer boat ride on July 13 along with their twins, Ella and Alexander Clooney, near their home in the Italian province of Como. George, 61, dressed for sailing weather, wearing a blue polo shirt, white pants, and brown shoes. He also sported a pair of sunglasses to help with the Italian summer sun. Amal, 44, opted for a wide-brimmed hat, which went perfectly with the red and white sundress she wore for the boat trip. She also brought along a matching Valentino Garavani bag.

The young Clooneys were also dressed for the summer fun, with Alexander sporting a pair of green pants and a white shirt. His twin sister had a white shirt covered in flowers and jean shorts. Ella held her mother’s hand while George held Alex’s as they descended down the stone steps towards the boat. After they all got aboard, they headed around the water, enjoying a summer day in paradise.

This boat trip comes a month after Amal and George were spotted relaxing in the South of France with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. The A-list couples were on a double-date at Le Plongeoir, a restaurant that offers guests a chance to dine on the body of a boat. Like his recent boat trip in Italy, George opted for a blue polo for this seafaring adventure, which he paired with jeans. Amal donned a wide hat and white dress, while Cindy, 56, sported a light blue number.

CERNOBBIO, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal enjoy their family holidays in the province of Como. The 61-year-old The Ocean's Eleven actor looked casual in his blue top during a boat ride with Amal who was stunned in her summer dress and hat, taking in the sights of their picturesque surroundings during the family trip.

The two couples boarded a private plane days before the dinner date. George and Rande, 60, have been best friends for over three decades, and the two founded Casamigos Tequila together. After the plane touched down in France, the foursome boarded a private car to Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat.

George, once a committed Hollywood bachelor, opened up about how his life has drastically changed in a November 2021 interview. “ “Listen, I didn’t want to get married. I didn’t want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life, and I just fell madly in love,” he told Marc Maron on his WTF With Marc Maron podcast. “Then I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different.”