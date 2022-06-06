George & Amal Clooney Join Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber On Private Jet To Southern France

It’s a double date day for George Clooney and Amal Clooney! The famous couple was photographed stepping off a private jet in the south of France with supermodel Cindy Crawford, 56, and businessman husband Rande Gerber, 60, on Friday, June 3. The actor, 61, kept it casual with a black collared shirt, light wash jeans, a black backpack, and purple sunglasses. Amal looked effortlessly gorgeous as always in a flowing bright pink dress she paired with a brown belt that complemented her tiny waist. She accessorized with black oversized sunglasses and a brown purse.

Cindy looked vacation casual in a flowy white peasant top she tucked into army green pants and paired with a brown belt. Her voluminous brown hair flowed in the wind and she wore black sunglasses. Rande donned a light blue polo-style shirt and light blue jeans. Like George, he also rocked a pair of sunglasses and a bookbag.

The foursome drove in a private car from the tarmac to the Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, a beautiful coastal town, per the Daily Mail. They arrived just days ahead of George and Amal’s twins, Alexander and Ella‘s, fifth birthday. While it’s not certain how George and Amal celebrated their twins’ birthday, the Daily Mail reported that George and Amal have been eyeing a 425-acre estate not too far away from Brad Pitt‘s southern France chateau, which is located in the village of Correns. The publication said the estate is about $8.5 million. They were also reported to be buying a different estate last year, but nothing was confirmed.

The French getaway also came just days after Cindy and Rande celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary. Commemorating the special day on Instagram, Cindy shared a black and white photo from their beach nuptials. “Another year of life together. Couldn’t have picked a better partner—through it all, I’m grateful for your strength, loyalty and playfulness. Happy 24th anniversary! Woohoo!” she captioned the post.

The couples have been friends for at least a decade, as George and Rande founded their tequila brand, Casamigos, in 2013. They sold it in 2017 for about $700 million, plus another $300 million in potential earnings if the brand did well following the new company’s acquisition, per CNBC.