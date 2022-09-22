John Mayer Reveals How He’s Carrying On Bob Saget’s ‘Legacy’ With Actor’s Loved Ones After His Death

John Mayer is honoring late friend Bob Saget’s life with a “legacy” of love. The “Gravity” singer, 44, opened up about life since the Fuller House star’s death in Jan. 2022 in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.

John reflected during the annual Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine benefit for The Scleroderma Research Foundation on Sep. 21, 2022 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. This year’s event also served as a tribute to Bob, who was a longtime supporter of the foundation that helped organize the gala each year.

While the stand-up is gone, John said his passion for charity has been passed on to his loved ones. “[Tonight is for] everyone who love Bob a whole lot, coming here to carry on his legacy of caring about this foundation and raising as much money and awareness as possible.

While he said it was “sad,” to only have Bob there in memory, John’s loved ones have been taking comfort in each other. “We’re all buoyed by each other’s love for one another,” he said, adding how “nice” it is to be around what Bob’s widow Kelly Rizzo calls “Bob’s People.” He added, “It’s nice to be around people who know each other and also knew and loved Bob and continue to love Bob. So it’s nice to have that support.

Looking back at Bob’s life, John said he was always struck by his drive to help others. John remembered how grateful the TV dad was for his famous friends’ help with this gala.

“The answer was always an automatic, yes, but he would always just apologize profusely for asking. ‘I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry. I know you get asked all the time,'” John recalled. “[I was like] ‘Bob, I want to!’ So tonight’s a great example, or a great display, of how much we all want to do this, this is out of the love in our hearts.”

Bob Saget was found dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel on Jan. 9, 2022. Tragically, he died of a brain bleed after hitting his head. He is survived by wife Kelly and his three children with ex Sherri Kramer.