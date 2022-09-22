Brad Pitt Launched New Skincare Line That Uses Grapes From His Vineyard As Ingredients

Brad Pitt just launched a new skincare line & get this - the ingredients come from his vineyard in France.

By:
September 22, 2022 11:15AM EDT
brad pitt
View gallery
Brad Pitt 'The Lost City of Z' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Apr 2017
Venice, ITALY - The American Actor Brad Pitt spotted leaving Venice Airport with friends during his time at the 79th Venice Film Festival. Pictured: Brad Pitt BACKGRID USA 9 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Venice, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brad Pitt is seen ahead of the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy. It has been said that Angelina Jolie has sued Brad Pitt for $250 million over French Winery: 'Signed hush-clause'.Pictured: Brad PittBACKGRID USA 7 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Le Domaine Skincare/MEGA

Brad Pitt just added skincare aficionado to his already impressive resume as he just launched a skincare line, Le Domaine. The skincare line is genderless and one of the proprietary ingredients is the grapes that are grown at Chateau Miraval, the vineyard in France that he and his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, bought together in 2008.

brad pitt
Brad Bitt just launched a skincare line, Le Domaine that is formulated with grapes that are grown at Chateau Miraval, the vineyard in France that he and his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, bought together in 2008. (Le Domaine Skincare/MEGA)

The 58-year-old created the skincare line to be used by both men and women for anti-aging concerns and it includes three products as of now – The Serum, The Cream, and The Cleaning Emulsion. The prices range from $80 for the emulsion to $385 for the serum. Brad revealed that he was heavily influenced by his ex-girlfriend, Gwyneth Paltrow’s, Goop, to create this skincare line.

brad pitt
The genderless skincare line includes three products – The Serum, The Cream & The Cleaning Emulsion – ranging in prices from $80 to $385. (Le Domaine Skincare/MEGA)

Brad told British Vogue, “I love what Gwyneth’s done with Goop. She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it’s been a lovely creative outlet for her. In fact, come to think about it, she was probably the first one who got me to even wash my face twice a day… maybe.”

The formula for the products includes GSM10, which is “a patented molecule” created from the vineyard’s grapes that use a combination of both the skin and seeds of the grapes. The brand stated it “wants to help slow the process of skin aging and give everyone regardless of skin type, the opportunity to age well.”

Brad worked closely with the Perrin family, who own Château Beucastel, a vineyard he worked with on his Château Miraval Côtes de Provence Rosé. Le Domaine Skincare will officially launch in October at premium beauty retailers in France, the UK, USA, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Benelux as well as online at le-domaine.com.

More From Our Partners

ad