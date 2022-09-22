Brad Pitt Launched New Skincare Line That Uses Grapes From His Vineyard As Ingredients

Brad Pitt just added skincare aficionado to his already impressive resume as he just launched a skincare line, Le Domaine. The skincare line is genderless and one of the proprietary ingredients is the grapes that are grown at Chateau Miraval, the vineyard in France that he and his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, bought together in 2008.

The 58-year-old created the skincare line to be used by both men and women for anti-aging concerns and it includes three products as of now – The Serum, The Cream, and The Cleaning Emulsion. The prices range from $80 for the emulsion to $385 for the serum. Brad revealed that he was heavily influenced by his ex-girlfriend, Gwyneth Paltrow’s, Goop, to create this skincare line.

Brad told British Vogue, “I love what Gwyneth’s done with Goop. She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it’s been a lovely creative outlet for her. In fact, come to think about it, she was probably the first one who got me to even wash my face twice a day… maybe.”

The formula for the products includes GSM10, which is “a patented molecule” created from the vineyard’s grapes that use a combination of both the skin and seeds of the grapes. The brand stated it “wants to help slow the process of skin aging and give everyone regardless of skin type, the opportunity to age well.”

Brad worked closely with the Perrin family, who own Château Beucastel, a vineyard he worked with on his Château Miraval Côtes de Provence Rosé. Le Domaine Skincare will officially launch in October at premium beauty retailers in France, the UK, USA, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Benelux as well as online at le-domaine.com.