Princess Charlotte, 7, Instructs Prince George, 9, To Bow As Queen’s Coffin Passes Them: Watch

Princess Charlotte is taking charge. The 7-year-old daughter of Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, was seen educating her older brother, Prince George, who is second in line for the British throne, on what to do when their late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II‘s, casket passed them at Wellington Arch during her funeral on Sept. 19. In the video seen here, she can be seen speaking to George and appears to say, “You need to bow.” George, of course, obliged when the time came, although he looked at his sister for reassurance first.

This is not the first time Charlotte has made sure her brother is following proper protocol. While on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on the final day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, she was seen politely and very quietly nudging George’s arm as “God Save the Queen,” played, per People. George had his hand resting on the ledge of the balcony, which he quickly moved once Charlotte pointed out his mistake.

All eyes were on Princess Charlotte during the late queen’s funeral for varying reasons. First, she wore a special piece of jewelry to pay tribute to her late-great-grandmother: a diamond-covered brooch in the shape of a horseshoe. The brooch was gifted to Charlotte by Queen Elizabeth, who had a deep love for horses. Secondly, people have compared her looks to those of her great-grandmother for years in addition to gushing over their sweet bond. Plus, at one point during the funeral, Charlotte became overwhelmed by her emotions and was seen wiping away her tears.

Princess Charlotte is far from the only royal who cried during the funeral and throughout the mourning that began after Queen Elizabeth’s death on Sept. 8. Meghan Markle, 41, tended to some tears with her gloved hand at Buckingham palace as well and some mascara could be seen running down her face. Her husband, Prince Harry 37, who donned his military uniform for the first time in two and a half years over the weekend, shed some tears on Sept. 14 during the Service for the Reception of Her Majesty’s Coffin at Westminster Hall. Lady Louise Windsor, the daughter of Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, were also photographed getting emotional.

Royal members are usually not welcome to show such emotion, but it appears that the death of a monarch is a fair enough excuse to have some leniency. Even King Charles III got teary-eyed when he traveled to Buckingham Palace following his Accession Ceremony at St. James Palace on Sept. 10, where he was officially declared Britain’s king.