Meghan Markle Cries As She Watches Queen’s Coffin Make Final Journey During Funeral

Cameras caught Meghan Markle shedding a tear while she stood alongside members of the Royal Family at Wellington Arch after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept. 19. Meghan wiped a tear away from her eye with a gloved hand as she joined members of the Royal Family to watch The Queen’s coffin take its final journey. After her hand was moved away, her left cheek looked tear-stained, with some of her mascara running into the wet spot.

Meghan and Prince Harry were in Europe for previously-scheduled engagements when The Queen died on Sept. 8. They cancelled an appearance meant for that day in order to mourn the late Royal. On Sept. 10, they put on a united front with Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, to pay their respects. Despite some tension between the couples ever since Harry and Megan stepped down from their royal duties, they came together in honor of William and Harry’s grandmother. The foursome also attended a memorial service together on Sept. 14.

The Queen’s funeral took place 11 days after her death on Sept. 19. Meghan and Harry arrived at the church together, but she entered the building separately, as he marched behind the coffin with William and dad King Charles III. Once Harry got inside, Meghan joined him in the line of procession. They sat in the second row of the service, across the aisle from William and Kate. Meghan honored the Queen by wearing the pearl earrings Her Majesty gifted her when they made their first solo outing together back in 2018.

Meghan and Harry’s two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, did not attend the funeral, as they were too young to do so. William and Kate’s youngest son, Prince Louis, 4, was also not in attendance. However, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, were on their best behavior as they sat alongside their parents for the church service.

Earlier this yar, Meghan spent time with the Royal Family for the first time since she and Harry moved to North America in Jan. 2020. She joined her husband in the U.K. to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June, attending a series of events to mark her 70 years of service.