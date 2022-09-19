Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth’s Son, Bursts Into Tears During Her Funeral

It is a hard thing to lose one’s mother, even if you are a royal. Prince Edward, the Queen’s son, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, were spotted bursting into tears during the funeral of Elizabeth II on September 19. Towards the end of the service, the Prince was spotted wiping his eyes and face with a handkerchief, while the Countess dabbed her eyes with a tissue.

Prince Edward and Countess of Wessex break down in tears 😢💔 pic.twitter.com/Xa80x3ev6l — 𝓐𝓵𝓵 𝓣𝓱𝓲𝓷𝓰𝓼 𝓡𝓸𝔂𝓪𝓵 👸🏽🌟✨ (@things_royal) September 19, 2022

The Prince sat alongside his siblings: newly appointed King Charles III, whose eyes became watery at times, but maintained his composure; his only sister, Princess Anne, who has been a rock since her mother’s passing, having been with her casket every step since her passing; and brother Prince Andrew, who was also spotted crying from his seat during the funeral.

Prince Andrew also joined his siblings in the procession that brought his mother’s casket to Westminster Abbey on September 19. King Charles III and his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, led the family as they marched solemnly behind her coffin from Westminster Hall to the Abbey. Other members of the family, like Princess Catherine, her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and the Queen Consort Camila wait for them at the Abbey to enter the service together.

Prince Edward’s two kids,Lady Louise & James, Viscount Severn, were also in attendance, after also attending the special vigil for all of the Queen’s eight grandchildren -Prince William, Prince Harry, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise, and James – at Westminster Hall on Saturday September 17.