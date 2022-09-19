Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth’s Son, Bursts Into Tears During Her Funeral

An emotional day. Though he managed to stay composed during the processional, Queen Elizabeth's youngest son, Prince Edward, was seen crying during her funeral.

By:
September 19, 2022 7:23AM EDT
Mourners line the route of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, Britain, 19 September 2022. The late Queen Elizabeth II will be buried inside the King George VI Memorial Chapel within St George's Chapel at Windsor alongside her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 08 September 2022. The 96-year-old Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. The Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Windsor, United Kingdom - 19 Sep 2022
Prince William and Prince Harry follow a gun carriage carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London .The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year Royals Funeral, London, United Kingdom - 19 Sep 2022
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. 19 Sep 2022 Pictured: Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. Photo credit: WPA-Pool / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA898616_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Dominic Lipinski/AP/Shutterstock

It is a hard thing to lose one’s mother, even if you are a royal. Prince Edward, the Queen’s son, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, were spotted bursting into tears during the funeral of Elizabeth II on September 19. Towards the end of the service, the Prince was spotted wiping his eyes and face with a handkerchief, while the Countess dabbed her eyes with a tissue.

The Prince sat alongside his siblings: newly appointed King Charles III, whose eyes became watery at times, but maintained his composure; his only sister, Princess Anne, who has been a rock since her mother’s passing, having been with her casket every step since her passing; and brother Prince Andrew, who was also spotted crying from his seat during the funeral.

Prince Andrew also joined his siblings in the procession that brought his mother’s casket to Westminster Abbey on September 19. King Charles III and his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, led the family as they marched solemnly behind her coffin  from Westminster Hall to the Abbey. Other members of the family, like Princess Catherine, her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and the Queen Consort Camila wait for them at the Abbey to enter the service together.

Prince Edward’s two kids,Lady Louise & James, Viscount Severn, were also in attendance, after also attending the special vigil for all of the Queen’s eight grandchildren -Prince William, Prince Harry, Peter Phillips, Zara TindallPrincess BeatricePrincess EugenieLady Louise, and James – at Westminster Hall on Saturday September 17.

