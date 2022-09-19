Eva Longoria, 47, Wears Bikini Bottoms & Crop Top To Soak Up Last Days Of Summer

It’s no secret that Eva Longoria has an incredible figure and she showed it off when she rocked tiny black bikini bottoms with a crop top while soaking up the end of summer. The 47-year-old posted the photo of herself in her backyard, putting her toned abs and legs on full display.

Eva posted the photo with the caption, “Who else is trying to soak up these last few days of summer?” In the picture, she wore the tight sleeveless black crop top with black bikini bottoms that were low-rise and thin on the sides. She went barefoot and topped her look off with a pair of oversized black aviator sunglasses, natural beach waves, and no makeup.

Eva is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and aside from this look, she was recently at an event in NYC when she wore a plunging black Rachel Gilbert Malea Mini dress. The long-sleeve mini featured a low-cut V-neckline that ended at her waist and she chose not to wear anything underneath, putting her ample cleavage on full display. She accessorized her look with choker necklaces and a pair of sheer black mesh pointed-toe pumps.

Aside from this look, she was out that same day wearing a white and red button-down polka-dot blouse tucked into a matching, high-waisted midi skirt with a slit on the side. She topped her look off with a pair of Femme Gigi PVC & Steel Mules and a Bottega Veneta Mini Pouch Intreccio Leather Clutch.