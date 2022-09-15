Bridget Fonda, 58, Makes Rare Appearance: Jane’s Niece Pictured 20 Years After Retirement

Bridget Fonda, 58, who is the niece of legendary actress Jane Fonda, 84, stepped out for a rare sighting in Los Angeles on Sept. 13 (see the photos HERE). The former 90s bombshell retired from acting in 2002 and has only been seen a handful of times since she departed from Hollywood, but Bridget ventured out again on Tuesday for some shopping at a landscaping store — eight months after her last public outing this past January.

The Jackie Brown film star was wearing almost the exact same outfit that she was seen wearing in January, too. As you can see via the link above, Bridget wore a casual and comfortable look with a black and white striped V-neck shirt, black trousers, and grey New Balance sneakers. She also paired her look with a grey side-body purse and her smartphone in hand. And not only was Bridget seen wearing almost the same outfit, but she also styled her brunette and silver locks in a casual low ponytail — just as she did in January.

During the January outing, Bridget was spotted in Los Angeles running errands with her son, Oliver Elfman, 17. Bridget and her husband, Danny Elfman, 69, have been married for nearly 20 years and welcomed their son together back in 2005. Prior to retiring to focus on her family, Bridget was a popular actress in Hollywood. She starred in many hit feature films from Point of No Return, Single White Female, It Could Happen to You, and The Godfather Part III. The last time she graced a red carpet was back in 2009, for the premiere of the film Inglourious Basterds.

Notably, Bridget comes from a long line of Hollywood movie stars. She is the daughter of Peter Fonda and Susan Brewer. Not only is Jane her aunt, but her grandparents are Hollywood icons Henry Fonda and Frances Ford Seymour. Her aunt, Jane, is still active in the TV and film industry at the age of 84. Jane currently stars in the hit Netflix series Grace and Frankie with comedian Lily Tomlin, 83.

Bridget’s rare outing comes almost two weeks after Jane took to Instagram to reveal that she has cancer. “So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments,” the Nine to Five actress wrote. “This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky,” she also added. And just days later, Jane updated fans to assure them she is feeling positive. “I must tell you that I feel stronger than I have in years,” the actress gushed. “The doctor told me the best antidote to the tiredness that chemotherapy can cause is to move. Walk. And I have been walking. Very early before the record heat kicks in. Also working out.” Despite the heartbreaking news of her aunt’s health, it is not clear whether Bridget and Jane have a close relationship.