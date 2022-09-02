Jane Fonda, 84, Reveals She Has Cancer, Started 6 Mos. Of Chemo: ‘I’m Handling Treatments Well’

Jane Fonda has proven to be a warrior in her many fights for humans rights and now she will use the experience for her battle against cancer. The iconic actress, 84, took to her Instagram on Friday (September 2) to reveal she has been diagnosed with the disease and has started the treatment process. “So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share,” Jane began. “I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments.”

“This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky,” she continued. “I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right.”

The Oscar winner went on to say she hopes there will be more awareness on the “causes” of cancer, rather than the cure, so the disease can be “eliminated”. “For example, people need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer,” she explained. “So do pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based, like mine.”

“I’m doing chemo for 6 months and am handling the treatments quite well and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism,” Jane added, referencing her inimitable contributions to fight the climate change threat.

The enlightened star also said she was learning lessons from the diagnosis. “One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone,” she detailed. “And the cancer, along with my age –almost 85– definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.”

With her signature selfless attitude, Jane continued her heartfelt message by shining a spotlight on efforts to “use our collective strength to make change.” And before signing off, she wrote, “The midterms are looming, and they are beyond consequential so you can count on me to be right there together with you as we grow our army of climate champions.”

Sending our love and light to the amazing and inspirational Jane.