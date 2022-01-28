Bridget Fonda’s Husband Danny Elfman: Everything To Know About Her Life Partner

Bridget Fonda has been married to her husband Danny Elfman since 2003. Find out more about their longstanding relationship here!

Bridget Fonda, 58, hasn’t appeared in movies or TV since 2002 (her last role was in the TV movie Snow Queen), she was a mainstay of 90s cinema after hitting mainstream success in the 90s by appearing in The Godfather Part III. Throughout the decade, Bridget starred in tons of movies that have become classics, like Quentin Tarantino‘s crime drama Jackie Brown. She also appeared in the comedy Singles in 1992 and the 1999 horror flick Lake Placid.

Bridget’s husband, Danny Elfman, has been with the actress for a long time, as the pair married in 2003. Find out more about Bridget’s life partner here!

Who Is Danny Elfman?

Danny Elfman, born May 29, 1953 in Los Angeles, California to a family of Polish-Jewish and Russain-Jewish descent. The 68-year-old is a composer, singer, and songwriter originally rose to fame in the 1980s new wave bang Oingo Boingo. Director Tim Burton and actor Paul Reubens, being a fan of the band, invited Danny to work as a composer on Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985). Although he wasn’t formally trained yet to compose for films, Tim put his trust in him for the project. It ended up working out well for the newfound composer, who then continued to work with the director on sixteen other films, including Edward Scissorhands, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Alice in Wonderland.

Danny also went on to write music for films like Men in Black and the Fifty Shades of Gray franchise films and was also nominated for an Oscar four times but has won two Emmy Awards, a Grammy and the 2015 Disney Legend Award.

Danny & Bridget’s Story Together

Although both Danny and Bridget work in show business, they are both incredibly private and like to stay out of the spotlight. What we do know is that the couple got married in November 2003. In 2020, the pair sold their two mansions in Los Angeles to move to the countryside and live a quieter life, putting their respective properties on the market for $8.8 million and $5.8 million, per the Wall Street Journal. Even though the pair weren’t planning on selling their houses, the coronavirus definitely changed everything.

Even though we don’t know much about their family life at home, we do know Danny scored the 1998 film A Simple Plan, which starred Bridget.

What Is Their Family Life Like?

Bridget and Danny share one son, Oliver, who was born in 2005. Much like his parents, Oliver likes to stay out of the spotlight and keep things pretty low-key with his family.