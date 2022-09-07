Jane Fonda Reveals She Feels ‘Stronger’ Than She Has In ‘Years’ Amidst Cancer & Chemo

Jane Fonda is continuing to remain positive amidst her battle with B-Cell Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. Four days after sharing news of her diagnosis with the public, Jane posted an update on her blog. She said that she was “deeply moved and uplifted” by all the love and support she’d received since going public with her cancer. She also reassured fans that her form of cancer is “very treatable.”

More importantly, though, Jane shared how she’s been feeling amidst her chemo treatments, which began three weeks ago. “I must tell you that I feel stronger than I have in years,” the actress gushed. “The doctor told me the best antidote to the tiredness that chemotherapy can cause is to move. Walk. And I have been walking. Very early before the record heat kicks in. Also working out.” To prove it, the 85-year-old also shared a short video of herself doing squats.

This is not Jane’s first bout with cancer, and she reminded fans that she previously fought breast cancer and had a successful mastectomy. She also restated that this disease will not stop her fight against climate change. “This diagnosis has only made me more determined than ever to continue to end the deadly effects of fossil fuels,” Jane shared. “We must find a way to come together to put an end to this deadly correlation. It does not have to be this way. We have it within our power to change this and I intend to do everything in my power to do so. This cancer will not deter me.”

When Jane first posted the news about her cancer on Sept. 2, she was met with an outpouring of love from both fans and fellow celebrities. The comments section of her Instagram post was filled with loving and supportive messages, with more than 40,000 people leaving comments.