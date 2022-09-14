Eminem Reveals How Dr. Dre’s Brain Aneurysm Led Him To End Snoop Dogg Feud

When a brain aneurysm befell Dr. Dre, 57, at least one person was doing a little self introspection. Affected by the seriousness of the medical problem, fellow rap god Eminem, 49, took the opportunity to de-escalate a tense situation between himself and Martha Stewart‘s BFF Snoop Dogg, 50. “You know, me and Snoop had our little issue, and then when that thing happened with Dre, the brain aneurysm thing…” he told his manager Paul Rosenberg, referring to the 2021 health scare, during a podcast interview.

“Yeah, Dre got sick and it was a scare for sure,” Paul interjected during the episode of his podcast series, SiriusXM’s Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2. “We were like, ‘bro, this is stupid,” the Detroit native continued. “This is stupid as hell to be feuding right now, so I don’t remember if I called him or he called me; I can’t remember, but we talked it out. And I think that there was a miscommunication at the time in regards to him /being on my album The Mathers LP 2.”

According to the father of podcaster Hailie Jade, 26, it all came down to a misunderstanding about appearing on each other’s albums! “I think he had wanted to do something with me and maybe gave you the idea or something,” he explained, referring to Paul. “And you just said something to the effect of ‘well let’s hear what the song is first, you know, let’s see what the type of song is.’ And I think he said the way that he took it was kinda like that I don’t f*** with him.”

“I don’t remember exactly the circumstances, but yeah he was looking for you to do something for him for his record,” Paul responded, to which Eminem replied, “For a long time,” Eminem replied, as Paul picked up with, “in return for that.

“And whatever I said or somebody else said, I don’t even think I said it to him cause I don’t remember talking to him, but I may have talked to somebody on his team.” the rapper’s manager continued. “And whatever I said was relayed back to him in a way that he didn’t like, and he thought that meant that you didn’t f*** with him, which obviously wasn’t the case.”

Eminem then revealed how much he truly admires the Drop it Like It’s Hot singer. “Right, which I had to explain to him I’m like ‘bro, Doggystyle changed my life.'” “Of course,” agreed Paul. “Looked up to him forever.”

Dr. Dre was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, on January 4, 2021. The life threatening condition prompted a wave of concern from fans, but he went on to perform at the Super Bowl on February 13, alongside both Eminem and Snoop.