Watch

Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart Count Down To Their Halloween Special With Epic Costumes

EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner dresses as a 'Power Ranger' for Halloween in Beverly Hills, CA. 30 Oct 2020 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA711419_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian dresses up as Carole Baskin with her children, and Jonathan Cheban as Tiger King, Los Angeles, CA. 30 Oct 2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA711379_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Paris Hilton red hot in her Halloween 'Red Angel' outfit, as she leaves her LA home. 30 Oct 2020 Pictured: Paris Hilton. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA711673_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenners BFF Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou and a friend dressed in costume head to a private Halloween party at a house in Beverly Hills,CA. 30 Oct 2020 Pictured: Anastasia Karanikolaou, Stassie Baby. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA711500_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer

The treats aren’t the only thing that’s sweet about Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart’s upcoming Halloween special on Peacock. The pair also teased some amazing and fun costumes in the brand new trailer.

Who says scary and sweet can’t go together? Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart teamed up for an all new Halloween special coming to Peacock on October 21! In a brand new trailer, the 49-year-old rapper and 80-year-old TV legend gave fans a taste of what’s to come in Snoop & Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween, where the pair get bakers to create snacks worth screaming over for a very special Halloween bash!

Snoop and Martha will co-star in the upcoming Peacock Halloween special. (Nicole Weingart/Peacock)

The Halloween special features teams of bakers creating creepy (and tasty) confections for Snoop, Martha, and Buzzfeed’s Alvin Zhou to judge in their “tasty manor,” as Snoop called it in the trailer to “pick the best baking talent.” The “Gin and Juice” rapper said that he was looking for a talent to make his “Halloween nightmares a reality.” Early on in the trailer, Snoop introduced the competition dressed as something of a scary fortune teller, complete with a crystal ball. “The ghouls and freaks are on the prowl. I need sweets and treats to stop my stomach growl. I haven’t thrown a Halloween party in a minute. I want this to be one for the history books,” he said at the start of the trailer.

Snoop and Martha will judge different teams’ scary confections! (Nicole Weingart/Peacock)

Related Gallery

Stars Celebrating Halloween 2020 -- Photos

West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kylie Jenner shows off her curves in her red power ranger costume with a scarlett red wig as she is spotted sneaking out of a party in West Hollywood. She among her close friends Stassi Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarreal, & Carter Gregory dressed up in Power Rangers costumes and hit the town. They ended up at an exclusive party in West Hollywood, but Kylie decided to sneak out by herself accompanied by her body guard. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 30 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian dresses up as Carole Baskin with her children, and Jonathan Cheban as Tiger King, Los Angeles, CA. 30 Oct 2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Jonathan Cheban. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA711379_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashians former BFF, Larsa Pippen and friends dress as 'Tiger King' as they arrived to a private 'Halloween' costume Party at a residence in Beverly Hills, CA. 29 Oct 2020 Pictured: Larsa Pippen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA711312_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

It looked like the judges were having a great time tasting all the sweet treats. “Halloween is one of my favorite holidays,” Martha says at one point in the trailer. Alvin showed how unbelievable some of the talent is. “I’m shocked that so much of this is edible,” he said, and Martha responded with a bit of a Willy Wonka nod: “Everything is edible!”

‘Snoop & Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween’ will hit Peacock on October 21. (Nicole Weingart/Peacock)

Other than the tasty-looking treats, fans also got a glimpse at the three judges amazing Halloween costumes. Alvin went for a Halloween classic with traditional vampire outfit, which recalls iconic characters like Count Dracula. Martha also went with a favorite and had a witchy look with a white wig, black robe and sparkling eye make up. Snoop got creative with his costume, putting his own “Dogg” twist on Batman. He had a canine-like mask and a dollar sign where the classic bat logo is.

 