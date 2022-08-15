Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Sizzles In A Black Crop Top & Leggings For Sexy New Selfie

Hailie Jade left her fans drooling over a sizzling snapshot once again. The 26-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on August 15 and shared a smoldering mirror selfie as the Just a Little Shady Podcast host wore a sexy black crop top and matching leggings.

The stunning A-lister, who’s known for flooding her social media with eye-catching images, looked stunning as always as she seductively posed for the mirror selfie in her bathroom. Hailie is known for giving fans a glimpse into her workout regimen on social media so she showed off the results of her hard work and efforts as her toned abs were on full display.

Hailie kept concealed behind a chic pair of Celine’s Edge Cat Eye Sunglasses which retail for $350 and opted for barely there makeup which highlighted her natural beauty. Her signature brunette tresses were styled stick straight and parted down the center. She swept her locks back into a low, chic bun with not a single fly-away in sight.

Hailie is the queen of content and she always knows how to keep her followers coming back for more. She took to Instagram just days before on August 13 and showed off her sculpted abs while soaking up the sun. The toned star wore a cute pink bucket hat, white crop top, and khaki jeans for the photo opp. Hailie flashed a gentle smile for the camera while showing off her piercing blue eyes. She completed her casual ensemble with a dainty silver necklace and matching jewelry.

Fans flocked to the comments section to gush over the heiress. “Bucket hat looks good on ya girl!” one follower responded. “Your eyes are like the sea,” another wrote. One fan commented on her shiny locks, saying, “You need to do a hair tutorial or how you take care of your hair cause you have the shiniest, prettiest hair.”