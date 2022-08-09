Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Stuns In See-Through Silver Top For Newest Podcast Episode

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade looked stunning when she rocked a completely sheer silver top with black leather trousers while filming her new pdcast.

By:
August 9, 2022 1:09PM EDT
eminem
View gallery
Eminem Eminem performs at the BET Awards on in Los Angeles BET Awards Show, Los Angeles, USA
Eminem 92nd Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Eminem attends the premiere of "Southpaw" at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square, in New York NY Premiere of "Southpaw", New York, USA - 20 Jul 2015
Image Credit: JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade always looks fabulous no matter what she wears or does and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 26-year-old rocked a sheer silver mesh tank top with a pair of high-waisted black leather joggers and combat boots for a new episode of her Just A Little Shady podcast.

Hailie posted two photos in a slideshow with the caption, “the first ever traveling podcast episode for the just a little shady podcast is out today at 3pm EST hopefully this is just the beginning.” In the photos, Hailie sat in a rattan chair at Lollapalooza while wearing a sleeveless silver mesh tank top that was completely see-through, revealing a silver bralette underneath.

Hailie styled her tiny, open-back crop top with a pair of black leather high-waisted joggers. The pants had an elastic waist and elastic at the ankles and she styled her look with a black crossbody bag and black patent leather combat boots.

As for her glam, Hailie had her brown hair thrown back into a ponytail while parted in the middle, leaving a few pieces out on either side to frame her face. A glossy pink lip and a subtle smokey eye completed her look.

Hailie has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently wore a tiny white one-shoulder crop top with a pair of high-waisted biker shorts and sneakers in a new photo to promote Puma.

Hailie posted a selfie with the caption, “never too busy to show off my shoes @pumawomen #pumapartner #foralltime.” In the photo, Hailie put her toned abs and tiny waist on display in a super cropped, asymmetrical one-shoulder, white ribbed crop top. She styled the shirt with a pair of skintight, black high-waisted biker shorts and a pair of bright orange, low-rise Puma sneakers.

More From Our Partners

ad