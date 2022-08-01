Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Wears Double Denim In Strapless Crop Top & Jeans For Lollapalooza

Mean jeans! Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers was ready for some fun while attending Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago over the weekend. The 26-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem looked oh-so-stylish donning a double denim look for the “last day” of the concerts.
Hailie, a model and social media influencer, was the image of an All-American girl in her blue jeans look, which she showed off in a quick video selfie on her Instagram Story. Flaunting her toned shoulders and a hint of cleavage, the Detroit native sported a strapless denim top with corset-like details and a pointed bottom which also revealed a bit of skin at her hips. Below, she wore acid-washed pants with several zip-up pocked on the legs.
As always, she had glowing skin and perfectly arched eyebrows. The fashionista, who Em shares with first wife Kim Scott, amped up the look with her accessories, putting on a studded bag and delicate charm necklace while placing a pair of mirrored sunglasses on top of her head.
Hailie certainly looked ready to go, noting it was the “last day” of the festival at the bottom of her post. It was surely a busy weekend for the beautiful University Of Michigan graduate. This year’s Lolla lineup included Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, Machine Gun Kelly, Metallica, Green Day, Willow Smith, Tinashe, and more.
Hailie’s been quite busy herself lately as well. The Midwestern cutie recently showed off her partnership with Puma in a sexy mirror selfie. Putting her fabulous physique on full display, the model rocked a tiny white one-shoulder crop top with a pair of high-waisted biker shorts and red hot sneakers. She threw her glossy brown hair over her shoulders and added a sassy caption which said, “Never too busy to show off my shoes,” along with a red heart emoji, sneakers, and a clock. A tag for Puma Women and their motto #ForAllTime finished the pot.