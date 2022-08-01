Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Wears Double Denim In Strapless Crop Top & Jeans For Lollapalooza

Mean jeans! Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers was ready for some fun while attending Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago over the weekend. The 26-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem looked oh-so-stylish donning a double denim look for the “last day” of the concerts.

Hailie, a model and social media influencer, was the image of an All-American girl in her blue jeans look, which she showed off in a quick video selfie on her Instagram Story. Flaunting her toned shoulders and a hint of cleavage, the Detroit native sported a strapless denim top with corset-like details and a pointed bottom which also revealed a bit of skin at her hips. Below, she wore acid-washed pants with several zip-up pocked on the legs.

As always, she had glowing skin and perfectly arched eyebrows. The fashionista, who Em shares with first wife Kim Scott, amped up the look with her accessories, putting on a studded bag and delicate charm necklace while placing a pair of mirrored sunglasses on top of her head.

View Related Gallery Kim Scott Mathers: See Photos Of Eminem's Ex-Wife EMINEM FILES FOR DIVORCERap star EMINEM filed for his second divorce from KIMBERLY MATHERS this morning(05APR06) - after just 82 days of marriage. Eminem, real name MARSHALL BRUCE MATHERS III, filed the paperwork in MacombCounty, Michigan. Through his attorney, the 8 MILE star has asked that his privacy berespected, and stated his focus and primary concern is the couple'sten-year-old daughter HAILIE. The pair wed for the second time in January (06), in a suburb of theirhometown of Detroit, Michigan. Eminem and Kim initially married in 1999 and divorced in 2001, following anasty custody battle over their daughter. (SS/ET/JB) Eminem before he was famous with his wife KimCredit:WENN Newscom/(Mega Agency TagID: wennphotos254009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] EMINEM FILES FOR DIVORCERap star EMINEM filed for his second divorce from KIMBERLY MATHERS this morning(05APR06) - after just 82 days of marriage. Eminem, real name MARSHALL BRUCE MATHERS III, filed the paperwork in MacombCounty, Michigan. Through his attorney, the 8 MILE star has asked that his privacy berespected, and stated his focus and primary concern is the couple'sten-year-old daughter HAILIE. The pair wed for the second time in January (06), in a suburb of theirhometown of Detroit, Michigan. Eminem and Kim initially married in 1999 and divorced in 2001, following anasty custody battle over their daughter. (SS/ET/JB) Eminem with his wife KimCredit:WENN Newscom/(Mega Agency TagID: wennphotos254008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Hailie certainly looked ready to go, noting it was the “last day” of the festival at the bottom of her post. It was surely a busy weekend for the beautiful University Of Michigan graduate. This year’s Lolla lineup included Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, Machine Gun Kelly, Metallica, Green Day, Willow Smith, Tinashe, and more.

Hailie’s been quite busy herself lately as well. The Midwestern cutie recently showed off her partnership with Puma in a sexy mirror selfie. Putting her fabulous physique on full display, the model rocked a tiny white one-shoulder crop top with a pair of high-waisted biker shorts and red hot sneakers. She threw her glossy brown hair over her shoulders and added a sassy caption which said, “Never too busy to show off my shoes,” along with a red heart emoji, sneakers, and a clock. A tag for Puma Women and their motto #ForAllTime finished the pot.