Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Rocks Crop Top & Bike Shorts In New Selfie

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade looked stunning in a new mirror selfie she posted the Instagram. The 26-year-old rocked a tiny white one-shoulder crop top with a pair of high-waisted biker shorts and sneakers in a new photo to promote Puma.

Hailie posted the selfie with the caption, “never too busy to show off my shoes @pumawomen #pumapartner #foralltime.” In the picture, Hailie put her toned abs and tiny waist on display in a super cropped, asymmetrical one-shoulder, white ribbed crop top. She styled the shirt with a pair of skintight, black high-waisted biker shorts and a pair of bright orange, low-rise Puma sneakers.

As for her glam, Hailie had her dark brown hair down and parted in the middle with the ends curled and added a pearlescent smoke eye, voluminous lashes, and a flawless complexion.

This isn’t the only gorgeous photo Hailie posted to promote Puma, in fact, just the other day, she shared a photo of herself sitting on the curb wearing a pair of gray shorts with a neon pink and white triangle bikini top. The plunging string bikini revealed ample cleavage and he rocked a three-quarter sleeve white button-down shirt on top.

As for her accessories, Hailie donned a crisp white bucket hat, a black crossbody fanny pack, gold necklaces and bracelets, high white socks, and chunky black and white Puma sneakers. Her hair was down in gorgeous waves while long lashes and a nude matte lip completed her look.

Hailie captioned the photo, “sweet summertime and sweet slipstream sneakers i just found your new everyday sneaker- you’re welcome.”