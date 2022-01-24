Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Shows Off Fashionable Workout Look In Crop Top & Pants – Photo

Hailie Jade stunned her Instagram followers with another sultry, sassy photo! The daughter of rapper Eminem looked pretty in a crop top and matching pants.

Hailie Scott Mathers left her fans drooling over a stunning Instagram snapshot once again. The 26-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem, who goes by Hailie Jade, took to Instagram on Jan. 24 to share another pretty photo with her social media followers.

Hailie looked fashionable as usual in the Puma High Court Collection by June Ambrose. Her toned abs were in view as she happily posed in the High Court 623 Bra which retails for $55 and their matching wide leg pants for $150.

Hailie’s chestnut locks fell in loose waves past her shoulders as she flashed a pretty smile for the lens. The social media influencer finished off her look with a delicate silver wristwatch, matching hoop earrings, and mirrored lens shades. Hailie opted for minimal makeup which allowed her natural beauty to shine through.

Fans flocked to the comments section to gush over the brunette beauty. “I came here as soon as I saw the notifications!” one follower responded. “OMG you look absolutely incredible,” another wrote. “Fit is fire sissss,” one fan commented.

Meanwhile, the queen of content always knows how to keep her followers coming back for more. Hailie has been making fans drool in more ways than one as the Detroit native flooded her Instagram with envy-inducing snapshots from her recent tropical vacation. “Does this pool make my butt look big,” Hailie captioned a Jan. 18th post, alongside several laughing emojis.

She escaped the chilly winter weather back home and soaked up the sun amid a picturesque backdrop. Hailie wore a zebra print bikini top and black bikini bottoms as she sipped on a delicious fruity drink. “Thinking I could really get used to this tropical aesthetic on my page,” she captioned the post, and who could blame her?