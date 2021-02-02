Kourtney Kardashian Hits The Beach In Black Bikini During Tropical Family Getaway — Pic

Kourtney Kardashian sizzled in yet another fierce bikini while strutting in the sand on her tropical girls trip to Turks and Caicos!

Kourtney Kardashian whipped yet another hot bikini out of her suitcase and headed to the beach during her tropical getaway to Turks and Caicos with her sisters. The 41-year-old mother of three shared a photo of herself on Instagram slaying in a tiny black two-piece with a shelf top and high-cut thong bottoms. Can you say body goals?

Kourtney’s one-shouldered bikini was made of a shiny fabric that glistened in the sun. She accessorized with square, tinted sunglasses and a black baseball cap. She struck a cheeky pose, holding her hand to her ear like a phone, captioning the February 1 post, “Can you hear me now?” Sister Khloe Kardashian gushed over the post and joked, “I have bad service on my shell phone.”

All of the KarJenner sisters are in Turks and Caicos with their daughters and some friends to celebrate Kylie Jenner‘s baby girl Stormi Webster‘s third birthday. During their tropical getaway, there hasn’t been a dearth of hot bikini photos, including tons of “thirsty” content from Kourtney, as she put it on Instagram.

In her latest photo, she’s still rocking the ultra-long hair extensions that she debuted on social media the day prior. Kourt showed the extensions off in a photo of herself twinning in matching bronze bikinis with Kylie’s BFF, Victoria Villarroel. She called the look “double trouble.” Before that, Kourt posed in the pool at the ladies’ villa wearing the smallest bikini known to man. The bright red two-piece featured a loincloth-style bottom and a unique top that covered her chest from the sides by some feat of physics. Her emerging from the water gave off serious Fast Times at Ridgemont High vibes!