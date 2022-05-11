HollywoodLife Beauty Awards 2022 — The Best New Hair Products & Tools

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Every year, new hair care products come out that are amazing but after we tried and tested the latest and greatest from this year, we were able to narrow down our list to a select few that were truly exceptional.

From a blow dryer to a curling iron, shampoo, conditioner, and styling products – the winners of the 2022 HollywoodLife Beauty Awards have our seal of approval and you can shop all of our picks below. Plus, you can check out the gallery above to see all of the winners across all categories.

BEST STRAIGHTENER – Hairitage by Mindy Go With The Flow 2-in-1 Styler

We are loving this 2-in-1 hair straightener & curler. It’s perfect for traveling because it combines two styling products in one and it has an LED display which makes it super easy to use. It’s made with titanium plates to evenly distribute heat throughout hair & it has a built-in fan that cools hair to lock in your style and provide shine. $55, walmart.com

Related Link Related: The Best Clip In Hair Extensions According To Celeb Stylists

BEST HAIRSPRAY – Puremix Fresh Pomegranate Color Protecting Hairspray

This lightweight, color-protecting hair spray not only smells delicious but is also formulated with UV protection to help color from fading while keeping your hair frizz-free. It also keeps hair moveable and brushable so it doesn’t get stiff and crunchy. $22, puremixhaircare.com

BEST SCALP PRODUCT – dpHUE ACV Hair Rinse Lite

This ACV hair rinse has quickly become one of our favorite products because it gently cleanses and removes dirt from hair without stripping your hair of its colors or natural oils. It works well on all different hair types and is a great way to keep your scalp and hair healthy. $35, sephora.com

BEST STYLING PRODUCT – Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Featherlight Touch-Up Gel Cream

This styling product tames frizz without being too crunchy and harsh plus it defines curls. It’s super lightweight and gives you a hold that gel would do while giving you the benefits of a moisturizing cream. It also has an Anti-Frizz Nano Technology that seals your hair’s cuticle, locking in moisture while keeping out humidity. $20, ouidad.com

BEST HAIR DRYER – Conair InfinitiPRO FloMotion Dryer

This hair dryer lets you personalize your blow-drying experience because it has a FloMotion dial that allows you to control how powerful you want your blow-dry to be. It also has Ionic technology that ensures up to 75% less frizz. $56, conair.com

BEST SHAMPOO – Bumble and bumble Bond-Building Repair Shampoo

This shampoo is made with a Honey Bond-Building Complex that repairs hair from the roots to the cuticle. It strengthens hair by building new bonds, improving elasticity, and repairing damage all while adding shine and giving your strands a smoothing finish. It’s completely color-safe and free of sulfates. $31, bumbleandbumble.com

BEST DETANGLER – LolaVie Glossing Detangler

This lightweight spray helps to detangle your hair and is made with a vegan thermal shield that protects your hair from heat. Even better, it has lemon extract which enhances the shine of your strands, and chia seeds which protects your hair from damage. $25, lolavie.com

BEST HAIR MASK – BREAD mud-mask

This hair mask can be used on all different types and textures and it is a targeted treatment that cleans and gently exfoliates your scalp and strands before washing your hair. It doesn’t leave your hair feeling dry instead, it gently purifies while locking in moisture. $34, breadbeautysupply.com

BEST DRY SHAMPOO – Klorane Volumizing Dry Shampoo with Organic Flax

Klorane dry shampoos have always been a favorite of ours but this new dry shampoo with organic flax is amazing. It’s made with flax seeds which increase hair volume by 38%, plus it lasts up to eight hours. It absorbs oil and allows you to keep your style in place between hair washing days. $20, Kloraneusa.com

BEST CURLING IRON – Asultra NHXSULTRA Curling Iron

This 1.5″ curling iron has a Korean ceramic barrel that makes styling easy and effortless while the dual ceramic heating system allows for consistent styling, rapid heat-up times, and even heat distribution. It has a digital temperature of 250 to 450 degrees and a higher arch base on the clip that allows for easy movement. $259, sultra.com