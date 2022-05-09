The 2022 HollywoodLife Beauty Awards — See Over 50 Award-Winning Products

These past two years have been absolutely insane due to COVID and while we took a break from the HollywoodLife Beauty Awards last year due to the world climate, we are back and better than ever with all new amazing products. This year’s awards include products ranging from all different beauty categories – makeup, skincare, haircare, and so much more.

Included in this year’s awards are products that launched in both 2021 and 2022 and after diligent reviews of products, we have created a master list of what we believe are the best of the best in beauty.

Some of our favorite winners this year include the philosophy hope in a jar smooth-glow multi-tasking moisturizer, which is great for dehydrated skin. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid, 2% high-purity glycolic acid, and an exclusive radiance complex that has pro-vitamin p and upcycled tangerine peel extract.

Another favorite is the Medik8 Pore Refining Scrub which works to reveal a radiant complexion by using a combination of chemical and physical exfoliants including L-Mandelic Acid, Salicylic Acid, and Jojoba Micro-Exfoliators.

The Elizabeth Arden PREVAGE Anti-Aging Eye Serum 2.0 made our list thanks to its ingredient, Idebenone, which is a powerful antioxidant that protects skin from environmental damage while correcting visible signs of aging around the eyes.

As for makeup, the Lune + Aster HydraGlow Serum Primer made our list as it is a serum and primer in one that has anti-aging and brightening properties that hydrate your skin and minimize the appearance of pores. The Pley Beauty by Peyton List One-STOP-Pop Blush also made the list because it’s lightweight and gives you a highly-pigmented matte finish.

There were so many amazing contenders this year which made it extremely hard to pick a list of winners, however, we are confident in our picks and we think you will be very happy with our final list. To see all of the winners, you can click and shop through the gallery above.