Michelle Branch & Husband Patrick Carney Call Off Divorce To Work On Marriage

Michelle Branch, 39, and Patrick Carney, 42, have put a halt on the end of their marriage. The singer and the rocker have decided to suspend their divorce for six months so they can work on their relationship, and a judge signed off on it, according to court documents filed in Tennessee on Sept. 13 and obtained by People. At the end of the six months, the couple will decide whether or not to proceed with the divorce.

“As evidenced by the signatures below, that the parties, Michelle Jacquet Branch and Patrick James Carney, are seeking a suspension of the divorce proceedings in this cause to effect reconciliation,” the documents read. “The parties may participate in counseling services to effectuate reconciliation and/or may resume living together as husband and wife and their acts and conduct in doing so shall not be determined condonation of any prior misconduct and all acts or actions by the parties prior to the entry of this order shall remain and constitute grounds for divorce.”

The divorce suspension comes after Michelle and Patrick made headlines when she accused the Black Keys member of cheating on her while she was at home with their newborn daughter in Aug. The next morning the “Everywhere” crooner was arrested for allegedly slapping her husband at their Nashville home. She was taken into custody and booked for domestic assault but was released on a $1000 bond, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to People. She’s due in court on Nov. 7.

Following the alleged dispute, Michelle, who shares son Rhys, 4, and seven-month-old daughter Willie with Patrick, filed for divorce on Aug. 12. “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward,” she said in a statement. “With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Michelle and Patrick first started dating in 2015 and were married in Apr. 2019. In addition to their two children, Michelle also shares daughter Owen, 17, with ex-husband Teddy Landau.