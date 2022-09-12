Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Emme, 14, On Sunday Outing At Flea Market: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, got the chance to spend some solo mom time with Emme Muniz at the Malibu Trading Post in Los Angeles on September 11. J.Lo and her 14-year-old were spotted with shopping bags as they perused the flea market. Emme brought along a friend for the casual outing.

The Marry Me star looked stylish in a green halter dress with beige wedges. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun, and she had on large sunglasses and hoops earrings. J.Lo carried around a Christian Dior tote bag as she shopped with her child.

Jennifer’s outing with Emme happened one day after she was spotted out with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s oldest daughter, sixteen-year-old Violet Affleck. The pair went shopping and had lunch together out in Beverly Hills on September 10.

J.Lo and Ben have been dedicated to their blended family. All of their kids were involved in their lavish and romantic second wedding at Ben’s Georgia estate in Riceboro, Georgia, in August 2022. “We weren’t only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family. They were the only people we asked to stand up for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did,” Jennifer wrote in a heartfelt post after the wedding.

Weeks before when Jennifer and Ben married in Las Vegas, Jennifer gushed over her love story with Ben and uniting their families. “They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love.’ We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to,” she said.

In the midst of their hectic schedules, Ben and Jennifer have made it a point to always make time for their whole family. “They’re both so busy, that whenever they get downtime, they really want their kids with them,” HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY. “And this marriage is about more than just them, they’ve joined their families so why not celebrate it as one big happy family.” Similar to J.Lo’s relationships with Ben’s kids, Ben has a “special bond” with her twins.