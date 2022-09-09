Taylor Swift Glistens In Gold With Sadie Sink At TIFF’s ‘All Too Well’ Premiere: Photos

Taylor Swift has been spotted on the carpet of the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival — and she is not alone! The 32-year-old Grammy winner walked the carpet alongside Sadie Sink, 20, who starred in All Too Well: The Short Film. Taylor shined bright in a floor-length tan gown covered in large gold sequins. The dress’ straps were made out of gold chains and draped over her neckline and shoulders, with two chains going across her chest and three elegantly resting on each of her upper arms. Taylor looked straight out of her Red era with bangs and the slightest wave to her gorgeous blonde hair. She kept her accessories minimal and wore simple gold earrings and a few rings.

Meanwhile, the Stranger Things star looked elated to be there with the Dear John hitmaker as she smiled in a burnt orange suit with diagonal faded white lines. The oversized suit offered a glimpse of her black bralette underneath, and she paired it with shiny black platform loafers. Her hair was styled in very loose waves and like Taylor, she wore natural makeup.

The “Lover” hitmaker is attending TIFF to screen her All Too Well: The Short Film project that debuted in 2021 and stars Sadie and Dylan O’Brien. She will then sit down with TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey “to discuss filmmaking and the visual aspects of her music” in an event titled “In Conversation with… Taylor Swift”. Tickets for the event went on sale earlier this week and are usurpingly sold out. Taylor last attended TIFF in 2013 for the premiere of One Chance.

Taylor’s appearance follows her surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, where she took home the moon person trophy for Best Longform Video for All Too Well: The Short Film. She used her time on stage to surprise her dedicated Swifties once again by announcing that she has a new album coming out, titled Midnights. “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet ourselves,” she wrote on social media, describing the inspiration behind her new project.

The Pennsylvania native excited fans a few days after the big announcement by showing she is still tight with Gigi Hadi by supporting the model’s cashmere brand, Guest in Residence, at an intimate dinner party held in New York City on Sept. 6. Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and more were in attendance. A photo of Taylor wearing a black dress at the event was circulated online and can be seen below.

Taylor Swift spotted at Gigi Hadid’s brand launch party in New York. pic.twitter.com/9nifqMhObl — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 7, 2022

Taylor has enjoyed a lowkey and out-of-the-spotlight life for years, which makes the several public appearances that much more thrilling for fans.