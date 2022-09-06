Tori Spelling Reveals How She Supports 2 Of Her Kids As They’re Bullied: ‘We Take It Day By Day’

Tori Spelling, 49, has shared an update after speaking out about the traumatic bullying her kids Liam, 15, and Stella, 14, have experienced in recent years. The BH90210 star opened up about her two eldest children while speaking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife as she showed support for Great Wolf Lodge’s The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure film event in Los Angeles on August 23.

Discussing her emotional story, Tori said, “We take it day by day. In any space in person or online a bully will sadly exist. The best we can do is support, love, and encourage our kids to the best of our ability.”

The TV star also discussed her thoughts after she surprised fans last year when she posted a photo of her kids with Stella looking all grown up. “Stella is taller than me now! It’s crazy how fast time flies. In my eyes she will always be my 2 year old Buggy but I’m so proud of the young woman and brave, smart, and kind human she has become! She’s a creative and positive goddess and she inspires me daily!” Tori admitted.

The blonde beauty’s update comes two years after she shared a lengthy and emotional post on Instagram in Feb. 2020 detailing what the siblings have gone through — and why she’s sharing their experiences. “My two 1st born… they have been thru so much bullying I can no longer not share and express ourselves,” she began, captioning an adorable throwback photo of Liam and Stella. “Stella is 11. She was 1 in this pic. Innocent little being that only knew unconditional love, honesty, exploration, & kindness,” Tori wrote.

“Between her last year at her elementary school or the 1st year at her middle school this human has endured enough bullying for a lifetime.. we were told ‘she’s playing the victim’,” Tori added, revealing that Stella then changed schools only to be bullied again by students who made comments about her physical appearance. “She now associates her education with boys that have been so horrific to her. She wanted to empower others girls and be a business leader. She now has panic attacks and doesn’t want to return to school. This girl, 2 years ago told me she wanted to be President or work to empower women daily,” the lengthy paragraph explained.

Tori has been married to Dean McDermott since May 2006. They share six kids together. In addition to Liam and Stella, the married couple are also parents to Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2.