Adriana Lima Gives Birth To Baby No. 3 & 1st With BF Andre Lemmers

Congratulations to Adriana Lima and her boyfriend Andre Lemmers! The gorgeous couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Cyan Lima Lemmers, on August 29 in Santa Monica, CA, according to People. The unique, colorful name for their son was “inspired by the beautiful colors of the water across the globe in destinations like the Maldives, Bahamas, and Bora Bora,” a source told the outlet. “Cyan is the color between green and blue in the color spectrum.”

Adriana Lima and her boyfriend Andre Lemmers welcomed their first child together. (Castel Franck/ABACA/Shutterstock)

The insider went on to say that the healthy newborn “already has mommy’s lips and eyes” and that both the Victoria’s Secret icon and her bundle of joy are “at home and healthy.”

Back in February, Adriana took to TikTok to announce she and Andre were expecting a child together. The adorable video was a compilation of clips of Andre hilariously spooking Adriana with a twist the end: Adriana “scares” Andre by revealing she her pregnancy test came back positive! Frightening! “Andre likes to scare me… but today is payback!” she captioned the TikTok.

The coupe have kept their red-hot romance very private, as their exact timeline is unknown other than confirming they were an item in mid-2021 with a PDA-packed outing to the Venice Film Festival. However, Adriana did gush about him via her Instagram on Valentine’s Day with a rare photo of them together on a boat. “My forever twin soulmate,” she captioned the pic. “Happy Valentine’s Day. I love you more than chocolate.”

Meanwhile, baby Cyan will be joining half-sisters Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9, in Adriana’s big brood. The lingerie model shares her two daughters with her basketball star ex-husband, Marko Jaric. The former couple got married on Valentine’s Day in 2009 and separated in May 2014. After their divorce was finalized, Adriana began dating Turkish writer Metin Hara. After a year and a half together, they split in 2019.

