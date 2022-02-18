Adriana Lima, 40, Is Pregnant: Model Announces She’s Expecting 3rd Baby In 1st TikTok

Adriana Lima made her TikTok debut on Feb. 18, and she shared a special announcement with fans in her first video on the platform — she’s pregnant!

Congratulations are in order for Adriana Lima! The 40-year-old supermodel revealed on Feb. 18 that she’s pregnant with her third child, and her first with boyfriend Andre Lemmers. Adriana took to TikTok to announce the news. Using the social media platform for the first time, Adriana posted a compilation video of Andre scaring her in different places. There’s a twist at the end, though, as she reveals it’s now HER turn to scare him. After taking a positive pregnancy test, Adriana shares the news with her man, and he’s definitely in shock!

The video continues with a look at Adriana’s ultrasound, where her baby’s heartbeat can be heard in the background. She definitely seemed proud of herself for pulling off the surprise on Andre, as she turned the camera to her face and laughed once the deed was done. Adriana first confirmed her relationship with Andre in mid-2021, but they’ve mostly kept their romance out of the public eye. The exact timeline of the relationship is unclear.

However, Adriana recently gushed over her man with a Valentine’s Day post on Feb. 14. She shared a rare photo of them together on a boat. “My forever twin soulmate,” she captioned the pic. “Happy Valentine’s Day. I love you more than chocolate.” The lovebirds were also photographed packing on the PDA while attending the Venice Film Festival in Sept. 2021.

This is the first child for Adriana and Andre, but will be the model’s third baby. She shares two daughters — Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9 — with her ex-husband, Marko Jaric. Adriana and Marko got married on Valentine’s Day in 2009 and separated in May 2014. Their divorce was finalized about two years later. After the split, Adriana began dating a Turkish writer named Metin Hara. The two were first linked during the summer of 2017, but split in Jan. 2019 after a year and a half together.