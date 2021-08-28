Victoria’s Secret Angel Chanel Iman Reveals Why Hailey Baldwin & Kendall Jenner Are ‘Great’ Models

Chanel Iman admitted she follows both Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner on social media and reminisced about her days as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL.

Chanel Iman, 30, is sharing her thoughts about fellow models like Hailey Baldwin, 24, and Kendall Jenner, 25, in a new interview. While discussing her partnership and being an ambassador for Smile Train, which raises awareness of cleft, while honoring and advocating for the committed and resilient mothers of cleft children, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel admitted she thinks social media has been a big benefit for younger beauties in the industry.

“I think they’re great models and I follow them both on Instagram,” Chanel EXCUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife on TVTalk, when asked about Hailey and Kendall. “I think with social media, everything has changed in fashion and they brought that popularity into fashion and just being on a social media platform. I know they have millions of followers. It was completely different back then.”

In addition to talking about the differences with the younger generation of models, Chanel opened up about her days as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, which first happened in 2010. “My fondest memory of being a Victoria’s Secret Angel is the first time I saw myself in a Victoria’s Secret catalog,” she said. “It was so exciting for me because as a young girl, I would get the catalogs delivered to my home and I always prayed and wished that I would become one of the models in the catalog so it was definitely something I was proud of.”

“The other exciting times in my life that I still feel so excited to do are the fashion shows, travel around the world and travel to some of the fashion capitals to work with the top designers to wear some of their couture things and just wear really cool stuff,” she added.

As far as how the fashion industry has been changing since she first rose to the top as a model, Chanel appreciates the diversity of the women sharing the spotlight. “I have always been an advocate for diversity since the beginning of my career,” she explained. “I love to see all types of women in fashion.”

Although years have passed since she was a Victoria’s Secret Angel and Chanel is now married and a mom-of-two, she admitted she still keeps in touch with some of her model friends from that time. “There’s just a handful of people that I’m really connected to. Jordan Dunn is one of them,” she said. “I call Tori Praver often for mommy advice. Rose Bertram is one of my best friends, just to name just a few. We’re all spread out all over the place and we really don’t get to see each other too much.”

Check out Chanel’s full interview in the Instagram video above.