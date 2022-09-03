Amanda Stanton’s Wedding Dress: ‘Bachelor’ Alum Wears Stunning Lace Gown For Nuptials

Amanda Stanton looked like an absolute dream when she said “I do” to Michael Fogel. The Bachelor alum got hitched to her handsome beau in Santa Ynez, California on September 2, 2022 and the blissful bride wore a gorgeous lace Monique Lhuillier gown, as seen in photos here. Amanda carried a white rose bouquet, while Michael rocked a tux as they walked down the aisle to “Wildest Dreams” by Taylor Swift. The intimate ceremony was attended by Bachelor Nation vets Lauren Bushnell Lane, Emily Ferguson, Andi Dorfman, and Raven & Adam Gottschalk, per PEOPLE.

Just a few weeks before the incredible ceremony, Amanda — whose Bachelor Nation career began in 2016 — took to her Instagram Live for a Q & A about her wedding planning. The esthetician dished on details about her beauty appointments she booked in preparation to walk down the aisle, including “teeth whitening, facial, hair appointment, spray tan, and eyebrow wax.” She also spilled the tea on what she’s not going to be doing ahead of big day.

“I am not dieting for the wedding,” Amanda told her fans on the social media site. “I have never been able to diet or do a cleanse in my life. It’s also summer and Michael and I love to cook outside and drink wine in the afternoon! I couldn’t take that away from us!”

While she kept details of the wedding dress a secret at the time, she did open up about her shoe drama! “I don’t have wedding shoes yet!” she told her fans. “I always thought I’d wear Manolo’s or the white Dior pumps because I just imagine myself being invincible to shoe pain on my wedding day, but I’ve heard that’s not the case and comfort is key!”

Another juicy item of gossip she dropped during the Instagram Live was the 411 on the couple wanting to start a family of their own! As fans know, Amanda already shares two daughters, Kinsley and Charlie, with her ex-husband, Nick Buonfiglio. “Yes! I would love to have a little boy that is exactly like Michael,” she offered.

In December 2021, Amanda revealed Michael had popped the question after a year of dating. In the Instagram post snap, Amanda has her arms around Michael’s neck as they embrace in front of a Christmas tree. She captioned it simply, “Yes!!!” with a diamond ring emoji. Congrats!!!